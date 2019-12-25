For three Southern Maryland Athletic Conference swim teams, Friday marked the last meet of the 2019 calendar year before winter recess.
Northern’s boys and girls were able to sweep the tri-meet with Chopticon and McDonough at St. Charles High School pool.
“We just have to get back to work and regain our focus and keep moving from here, but I am glad to end the week with two wins,” Patriots head coach Maggie O’Grady said.
On the boys side, Northern (3-2 overall) topped McDonough, 149-108, and beat Chopticon, 154-94. The Rams (2-1) were able to salvage a split on the day with a 137-111 win over the Braves (0-4).
“Overall, they just came out and swam hard,” O’Grady said. “They were tired because we had a meet [on Dec. 18 versus Leonardtown], so for them to come and finish as well as they did, I can’t ask for much more. I am glad to have them go into break now, they have earned it. They did great.”
On the girls side, Northern (3-2) was able to earn the sweep with a 138-129 win over the Rams and a 147-122 victory over Chopticon. McDonough (1-2) picked up its first win of the season to earn a split over Chopticon (0-4) with a 138-133 win.
“It went extremely well,” Rams head coach Annie Simpson said. “Our kids are continuing to put it together and we are dropping time.”
The pool record was broken in three different events on Friday night and Northern sophomore Jaydon Cunningham was responsible for two of them. Cunningham set a pool-record time with first-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes 0.14 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (57.36).
“Jaydon Cunningham bettered his school record in the 100 breaststroke,” O’Grady said. “In his two individual events he set pool records in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke as well.”
In the girls 100 breast, McDonough junior Alexandra Tompkins won the event with a pool-record time of 1:08.55 and Northern freshman Alexia Zaidi set a personal-best time in a second-place finish (1:09.64).
“We had a close race in the 100 breaststroke with Alexia Zaidi and she’s a freshman this year,” O’Grady said. “She swam her best time for high school.”
On the boys side, there were four double winners in addition to Cunningham. McDonough sophomore Cole Rapczynski won the 50 freestyle (24.40) and the 100 free (53.49). Northern sophomore Benjamin Pinto took first in the 100 butterfly (58.73) and the 500 free (5:21.01), and Patriots senior Joseph Bradshaw won the 200 free (2:16.70) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.40).
“Joseph Bradshaw had a great time in the 100 backstroke,” said O’Grady, whose team is next scheduled to host North Point and Westlake at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8. The Patriots were able to prevail in all three of the team relays to take nine of 11 events for the boys.
On the girls side, Tompkins was the lone double winner with first-place finishes in the 100 breast and the 50 free (26.62).
“[Our swimmers] are looking really good and they are where I want them to be at this point in the season,” Simpson said. “I am proud of all of them.”
Seven different swimmers prevailed in the individual events and each team won a relay.
Northern won the 200 medley relay (2:11.23), McDonough won the 200 free relay (1:52.92) and Chopticon won the 400 free relay (4:27.32).
Individually, three different girls won races for Northern. Zaidi won the 100 free (57.93), freshman Katherine Greene won the 500 free (6:38.58) and senior Lauren Murphy took first in the 200 free (2:36.17).
“Lauren Murphy is a senior and she had two standout performances in the 200 free with her first first-place of the season and second place in backstroke was her best time at 1:17.71,” O’Grady said. “That was great for her.”
McDonough freshman Jayme Byrd-Taft took first in the 100 back (1:17.43), while Chopticon junior Rosemary Wild won the 200 IM (2:37.56) and junior Sydney Gatton prevailed in the 100 fly (1:22.91).
Chopticon is next slated to host Calvert at St. Mary’s College pool at 5 p.m. Jan. 3 and McDonough is slated to be at North Point at 5 p.m. on Jan. 3.
