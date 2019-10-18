Heading into Tuesday’s volleyball match at Northern between Huntingtown and the hosting Patriots, the standings may have said that the hosts were decided favorites. But then in the mind of Northern head coach Bobby Gibbons, the standings were not going to win his team the match.
“It’s what you’d expect for a Huntingtown-Northern match. The records don’t really matter,” he said. “It’s all about emotions. Before the match, we talked about keeping an even keel. Not getting too high and not getting too low when things didn’t go our way. I think the girls did a great job of keeping their emotions in check all night.”
Northern took care of business, maintaining its unblemished record with a straight-sets victory over its county rival in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division affair by scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-15.
“We played with a lot of energy and a lot of passion on the floor, but we didn’t let it take us too high or too low,” Gibbons said. “I think that was the difference in the match tonight. We just stayed in control of our side of the net the entire night.
“I think we served great. I thought our serve-receive was very good, and we had some hitters put some balls away. Karoline Kampsen put down a lot of balls tonight. Allie Timbario, Shannon Salo, Allie Droneberger, everyone played well. It was probably one of the best all-around matches we’ve played. I was very happy to see us win all of those little battles on the floor.”
Northern (10-0, 4-0 SMAC Chesapeake) could have come out a little rusty, having not played an actual match in close to two weeks leading into the showdown with Huntingtown, but it proved to be a nonissue, something Gibbons credits to the leaders on his team.
“It’s tough to keep focused and to keep motivated, but we have a great group,” he said. “We have a few seniors on this team who are real leaders and they’re able to keep this group together. The most important thing is they care about each other. They spend their off time with each other. They spend a lot of time at practice just being with each other. That, as a coach, I really love to see. If you have that chemistry off the floor, you’re going to have great chemistry on the floor.”
Huntingtown (9-4, 1-3 after a 3-1 win over South River of Anne Arundel County on Wednesday night) will be off until it travels south to battle Patuxent at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Northern was scheduled to host Chopticon on Thursday, with a trip to Calvert on the calendar scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today.
With a largely experienced group, the Patriots have their sights set on making a deep postseason run this season. The program owns 11 state championships, with the most recent coming just two seasons ago. There is still work to be done, but Gibbons likes the way his team has been progressing.
“I think we’re in good shape right now,” he said. “We’re going to keep tweaking some little things, but my coaching staff has done a good job getting them prepared to this point. We just have to keep our heads down, keep grinding and get ready for the playoffs.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly