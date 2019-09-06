While his team jogged around the track outside on the first day of tryouts in mid-August, Northern High School head volleyball coach Bobby Gibbons was already eager to see where his team will begin its circuitous route to the Class 3A state playoffs this fall with one that parted with none of its players the season before.
Northern won the state title two years ago then graduated several key members of the squad, including outside hitter Amanda Chew, leaving behind a youthful, inexperienced group for 2018. The Patriots at times appeared capable of overcoming both traits, but they would eventually fall to La Plata in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship match and later to Huntingtown in the 3A South Region playoffs.
This year’s team features a pair of talented outside hitters with similar names, senior Allie Timbario and junior Allie Droneberger. Also returning up front is senior middle hitter Shannon Salo, along with senior defensive specialist Abbie Bender.
Junior setters Jaelyn King and Gabby Elbrecht and juniors Ryan Adams and Alissa Jester will also play key roles for the Patriots.
“The best part about this team is everybody is back,” Gibbons said. “We didn’t lose anybody. We had a young group last year, but they got a lot of valuable playing experience. That’s only going to help them moving forward. Most of the girls back this year are also back next year, so we have a lot to build on. But our ultimate goal is to be playing at the University of Maryland for a state championship.”
Droneberger also excelled last spring for the Patriots’ 3A state champion girls track and field team, contributing to the cause by capturing the 3A high jump (5 feet 4 inches) at Morgan State University in Baltimore over Memorial Day weekend. Droneberger’s state title vertical leap is only going to enhance her value once the season gets under way next week against Great Mills, St. Charles and Kent Island.
“I think we’re all really looking forward to this season,” Droneberger said. “We had a lot of new girls on the team last year, but they’re all back this year. We get all of our starters back, but some of the other teams in the conference graduated some really good players. Last year, we came up short of our long-term goals, but this year we’re looking to reach them.”
Northern will open the 2019 slate at home against Great Mills on Sept. 10 and will later host nonconference foes Kent Island (Sept. 13) and Eleanor Roosevelt of Prince George’s County (Sept. 19) then face SMAC foe Patuxent on Sept. 20.
Northern’s October schedule will include home meetings with La Plata (Oct. 1), Leonardtown (Oct. 4) and Huntingtown (Oct. 15) and a trip to Calvert (Oct. 18).
“We definitely play a lot of really tough teams again this year,” Timbario said. “Last year, we ended up losing some tough matches to La Plata and to Huntingtown and we always have a tough match with Leonardtown. The difference last year was having so many new players. This year we have everybody back, so I think we’re capable of beating anyone. We just have to work together and communicate better during the matches.”
