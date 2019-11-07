The Northern Patriots volleyball team had been waiting a year for a rematch with Huntingtown in the Class 3A South Region playoffs after the visiting Hurricanes won on the road at Northern last year.
This year, the Patriots were able to avenge the sting from last year and ended the season of their county rival as Northern prevailed in straight sets by scores of 25-8, 25-18 and 28-26.
“I am super excited about how we came out to play,” Northern head coach Bobby Gibbons said. “It had been 365 days since [Huntingtown] beat us on our home floor last year to win the [region's Section II] championship. We had been waiting a long time for this. It’s good to see them do the things we work on each day at practice and they are learning to trust the process and trust their training.”
The Patriots (18-0 overall) blitzed the Hurricanes (11-6) and raced out to a 12-1 advantage in the first set.
“Tonight was like our revenge tour and really important to us,” Northern sophomore Samiah Gross said. “We came out and delivered and I am really proud of us.”
Back-to-back kills from Northern senior Allie Timbario pushed the Patriots' lead to 22-6 before the hosts grabbed the opening set 25-8.
“My two outside hitters, Allie Timbario and Allie Droneberger, were incredible, and Samiah Gross did an unbelievable job blocking on the right side against Huntingtown’s good outside hitters,” Gibbons said.
Northern scored the opening point of the second set on an ace from junior Jaelyn King before Huntingtown grabbed its first lead in any set of the night at 3-2.
Sophomore Alyssa Nuthall served an ace to push the Hurricanes in front 4-2, and Gibbons called a timeout after the visitors extended the lead to 6-2.
“When we are in timeouts, I just tell the girls to keep an even and level head,” Gibbons said. “Never get too high and never get too low. If they stay level headed and remember their training, they are capable of doing great things.”
Out of the timeout, Northern rallied back to gain a 7-6 edge after back-to-back kills from Timbario.
The Patriots extended their lead from there. An ace from Hurricanes junior Quinn Mulvihill made the score 18-10, but the hosts were able to take the second set 25-18.
Huntingtown scored the first two points of the third set knowing its 2019 season was hanging in the balance.
“I think we looked pretty good,” Gibbons said. “For most of the night, I think it was pretty clear we were the better team on the floor. In that third set though, Huntingtown came out and played with a lot of heart and forced us to make some mistakes that we hadn’t made in the previous two sets.”
Northern gained its first lead in the third set on an ace from junior Karoline Kampsen, who finished with two aces on the night and won 15 points off her serve during the match.
The teams battled back-and-forth for the lead throughout the set. The Patriots led 24-23 and the Hurricanes called a timeout with their season one point away from ending.
Out of the timeout, Huntingtown staved off elimination and then led 25-24 with a chance to force a fourth set.
“The playoffs are not about talent, it is about heart. This team has heart,” Gibbons said. “Look how many times we have been down, the SMAC championship versus La Plata, tonight against Huntingtown, yet we’ve fought back and we’ve won. This team understands how to win. They come to work every single day and I love them all for putting in the effort that they do.”
After Northern appeared to have a second match point at 26-25, the 25-25 point was replayed due to a Hurricanes player making contact with a camera behind the back of the court while running back to hit a ball.
“[The third set] was crazy,” Gross said. “It was a lot closer than the other sets, but we are a finishing team and we know how to finish. We did what we normally do and came out and played our game.”
Northern was able to overcome a valiant third-set effort from the Hurricanes and eventually won the match 28-26 in the third.
“I think we did pretty well,” Droneberger said. “The first set was definitely our best. We kind of lost focus in the third set and made some errors, especially myself, but we came back and showed our heart to win the game.”
The Patriots will be reseeded along with the other seven region winners who qualified for the 3A state tournament and will play this weekend in a state quarterfinal against an opponent that was not known at press time.
Patuxent captures 2A South
The Patuxent Panthers claimed the 2A South Region II championship on Wednesday night in Prince George's County after sweeping Douglass High School in straight sets.
The second-seeded Panthers (10-6), under head coach Kevin Keller, have defeated Calvert and Douglasss without dropping a set and booked a place in the 2A state tournament.
Patuxent will be reseeded along with the other seven region winners who qualified for the 2A state tournament and will play this weekend in a state quarterfinal against an opponent that was not known at press time.