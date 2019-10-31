Less than one month after sweeping La Plata in their lone meeting on the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schedule, the Northern High School volleyball team captured the SMAC championship in straight sets over the Warriors on Tuesday evening.
Northern (16-0 overall) redeemed itself for a four-set setback to La Plata by sweeping the Potomac Division champion Warriors, 25-14, 25-12, 26-24 on Tuesday. Patriots head coach Bobby Gibbons had a full complement of returning players to work with this fall but admitted to tweaking the lineup slightly before the SMAC championship.
“We have been working a lot on serving lately and I switched up our serving rotation a little bit for that match,” Gibbons said. “La Plata (10-5) has two of the best hitters in SMAC in Jayci [Champberlain] and Samantha [Falenofoa], so we wanted to keep them from being able to run their offense through them as much as possible.”
Northern, the top seed in Class 3A South Region I, will play a semifinal match on Monday versus the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal contest that had fifth-seeded North Point and fourth-seeded Chopticon. Gibbons, who has a talented outside hitter tandem in Allie Droneberger and Allie Timbario, is hardly looking past either team .
“If we end up getting Chopticon on Monday, that’s definitely a team that I am not looking forward to playing,” Gibbons said. “They have some scrappy players and they have three 6-1 senior triplets [Caitlyn Burch, Shannyn Burch and Jaclyn Burch] and right now they’re playing as well as anyone. They beat Calvert on their senior night then they went to Huntingtown and beat them on their senior night.”
Although his team is riding a perfect season into the 3A South Region playoffs and is expected to earn a berth in the state quarterfinals under the revised format, Gibbons has cautioned his players not to rest on their laurels of winning the SMAC championship.
“It was nice to win that match against La Plata because they’re a great team,” Gibbons said. “They’re always one of the best teams in SMAC and in the state. Our focus now is back on serving and serve-receives and just making sure that we’re playing at our best. Or region is tough, so we know what we have to do to reach our ultimate goal of playing for the [3A] state championship.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1