COLLEGE PARK — After splitting the first two sets against Westminster High School in the first of two Class 3A state semifinals at the University of Maryland's Ritchie Coliseum, Northern High School head volleyball coach Bobby Gibbons wanted to find out how much heart and soul his team possessed.
By the midway point of the third set, Gibbons found out the Patriots owned ample amounts of both traits as they remained undefeated and continued their quest for another 3A state title by handing the Carroll County program its first loss of the season.
Northern (20-0 overall) cruised to a lopsided victory in the third set and prevailed in the fourth set en route to a victory by scores of 26-24, 23-25, 25-11 and 25-20.
"One thing I have always told these girls is that I will take heart and soul over talent any day," Gibbons said. "We played a very good Westminster team. They're undefeated for a reason. Our girls stepped up those last two games. We ran or attacks well and we were in position to make blocks and that started with the our middles and our back row."
Northern outside hitters Allie Timbario and Allison Droneberger dueled with Westminster senior outside hitter Jillienne Widener through the first two sets and the outcome was a virtual deadlock. Northern captured the first set with Mackenzie Detoto serving and Karoline Kampsen set Dronberger for a set-clinching kill.
Westminster (17-1) broke open a close second set at the midway mark with a pair of service runs to claim a comfortable 18-11 lead. But the Patriots rallied behind a service run from Alyssa Jester and kills from Timbario and Droneberger to get within 21-18 and the Patriots got to within 24-23 with Dronebeger serving before Widener ended the set with a kill.
During the early stages of the third set, another Jester service run gave the Patriots an 8-5 lead. Later with Detoto serving, they extended the advantage to 13-6 during a run in which Widener appeared to tweak her right left knee. Over the remainder of the match, her vicious attacks lost considerable steam and the Owls worked other hitters into the mix.
With Widener hampered somewhat, Northern pulled away in the late stages of the third set behind service runs from Kampsen and Gabby Elbrecht and three kills from Timbario and the last from Droneberger ended the lopsided triumph. Clearly the momentum had swung in Northern's favor and the Owls' attack had lost some of its luster.
Neither team could gain the advantage early in the fourth set until Elbrecht reeled off four straight service winners that was aided by three Westminster attack errors and gave the Patriots a 17-11 lead. The teams primarily traded sideout points until Timbario ended the match with a kill off a set from Jaelyn King.
"We ran that same play before and I hit the ball into the antenna," Timbario said. "But that last one I was determined to hit the ball over. Our setters were great all night. Our back row played great and made good passes all night. I can't believe [Friday] is my last high school practice. When we won the state title in 2017, my sophomore year, I never thought I would be lucky enough to come back here and play for another one."
Northern advanced to Saturday's 3A state championship match at Maryland against Magruder of Montgomery County which swept Bel Air of Harford County in straight sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-5. The Colonels ended the match on a 12-0 run to sweep the Bobcats and advance to Saturday's final.