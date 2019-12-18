With four matches to go at Great Mills on Thursday night, things looked mighty bleak for the Northern Patriots wrestling team.
The Patriots trailed the Hornets 36-18, meaning that just one more win by the hosts would seal their victory. But when Northern 220-pounder Vinnie Zanelotti took the mat for the final bout, the night’s outcome hung in the balance as the Patriots won by fall in three straight matches to tie the score.
And less than two minutes later, Northern had completed the comeback after Zanelotti’s pin late in the first period lifted the Patriots to a 42-36 victory.
“I just did what I needed to do. I was told to get a pin and don’t lose,” Zanelotti said. “It’s a confidence builder. This is only my third year. This broke the ice. It’s the second match this year for me, and it was a lot of fun.”
Missing a couple of starters from their lineup on Thursday, the Patriots (8-1 overall) forfeited two matches and dropped seven of the first 10 bouts to end up in the position they were in. Great Mills (4-1) took two forfeits at 285 and 113, then got a decision from Wilton Vergara at 120 and a fall from Wilfred Vergara at 126. Connor Eagan later delivered a pin at 138 and Lawson Glenn won by injury default at 152 before Nazir Terrell’s 6-1 decision at 160 pushed the Hornets’ lead to 36-18.
But while the teams split the 14 matches right down the middle, Northern earned all seven of its wins by fall to maximize its points. Dylan Montgomery won by fall at 106, then tying the score at 6, while Fynn Yankanich (132) and Owen Andriani (145) followed suit to keep the Patriots alive.
Later, Gavin Whittington (170), Cameron Snyder (182) and Ty Fleming (195) cranked out three straight pins to turn the 36-18 deficit into a tie match heading into the night’s final bout.
Montgomery viewed the win as meaningful for Northern. Shorthanded as they were, and against a team that had a reason to want to get one on the Patriots, as Northern knocked off Great Mills in the Class 3A South Region duals a season ago, the Patriots managed to finish the night in the win column. Northern, which opened the season on the bottom end of a tight 41-31 decision against Southern Maryland Athletic Conference favorite Leonardtown, has high hopes for this season and gutting one out provided a boost.
“This is very big for us,” Montgomery said. “They’ve beaten good teams in SMAC. Our coach told us we were on their list. They felt like they should have won against us in regions, so we needed to come out here and made a statement.”
Northern’s next scheduled SMAC match is at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2 versus visiting Thomas Stone
“I feel like we’re strong right now, but there still are a lot of areas to work on. Smart wrestling is the main thing. Just not getting in bad situations and knowing how to get out of them.”
For Great Mills, the end result on Thursday night dealt the team some obvious disappointment. But Hornets head coach Carl Van Dunk was still optimistic about what lies ahead for his team.
“I think overall it went pretty well,” said Van Dunk, whose Hornets are next slated to be back in SMAC action at 5 p.m. Jan. 2 in a tri-match at North Point which also includes Huntingtown. “They fought hard. There were a couple matches I think could have gone our way but didn’t. We’re going to get them back at regional duals. We’re going to keep coming and we’re a force to be reckoned with this year.”
