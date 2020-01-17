The scoreboard painted a decisive picture, after La Plata’s meeting with Patuxent to open a wrestling tri-match at La Plata on Tuesday night, as the host Warriors dropped just two bouts in defeating the Panthers 63-10.
But score aside, it wasn’t a performance the team was proud of.
“We went in the room and had a conversation,” said La Plata’s Jason Mohler, who wrestled at 170 pounds. “Everybody got their stuff together.”
La Plata later finished the night with a decisive 48-19 victory against Northern, running its regular season record to a perfect 8-0 this season against Southern Maryland Athletic Conference opponents.
“Patuxent, we were definitely flat. If we would have wrestled like that against Northern, we 100% would have lost,” Mohler said.
The outcome in the night’s finale never seemed in doubt, as the hosts won the first three bouts and five of the first six to build a 24-6 lead. Northern later closed the deficit to as close as 30-16 with four matches remaining, but La Plata then won the next three by fall to eliminate any potential drama.
Nate Lednum (220 pounds), Koda DeAtley (126), Tyler Plourde (138), Owen Butler (152), Luke Szoch (160) and Mohler all won by fall against the Patriots, while Quentin Dibble (195) and Chris Haynes (120) each won decisions. Wayne Johnson also picked up a forfeit at heavyweight.
“I think the team did good overall, but Patuxent we were a little flat,” DeAtley said, echoing Mohler’s thoughts. “We brought it up during Northern.”
Earlier in the night, the Warriors (18-6 overall) took 12 of 14 matches to dispatch the Panthers, who forfeited five weight classes. On the mat, Haynes (120), DeAtley (126), Gabe Jackson (132) and Dwayne Thompson (145) each delivered pins, while Micah Harrison (220), Johnson (285) and Plourde (138) won by decision.
For all that went right on Tuesday night, the Warriors are still a team battling to get healthy and into shape for the postseason. But the wins over Patuxent and Northern allowed the opportunity for some wrestlers to get mat time and exhibit the progress they have been making in the wrestling room throughout the season.
“Obviously, if you have a night where you get a couple wins, you’re happy about that,” La Plata head coach John Pankhurst said. “We still have some guys out of the lineup and some injuries. We’re trying to get everybody situated, but every team is dealing with that. ... Whatever 14 you have that day are the 14 you have to run with.”
La Plata is next scheduled to be at Great Mills at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and then will be off before hosting Leonardtown in what would figure to be an important SMAC showdown on Jan. 28.
Patuxent (5-13), which has generally had a full lineup this season, was handicapped by illness on Tuesday which forced the Panthers to forfeit five matches in each of the dual meets.
Against La Plata, Patuxent picked up wins courtesy of Michael Gray’s major decision at 106 and Ryan Furl’s dramatic fall at 113.
In the following dual against their Calvert County rivals, the Panthers managed four wins with J.P. Jones winning by fall at 126 while Zach Gilbert took a major decision at 145 and David Gilbert won by decision in the 120-pound bout. Terrence Johnson (220) also won by forfeit.
The Panthers are next scheduled to host Leonardtown at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Not unlike Patuxent, Northern (18-6) has faced some of its own adversity with several of its wrestlers recently opting not to continue on with the season. But the Patriots managed a split on the night, with Dylan Montgomery (106) and Fynn Yankanich (132) both winning by fall to highlight the team’s win against Patuxent.
Michael Bronk won by technical fall at 113, while Owen Andriani (138) took a major decision.
The Patriots won four bouts in the finale against La Plata, with Montgomery winning by fall in the second period at 113. Andriani won at 145 by injury default and Yankanich took a major decision at 132. Gavin Whittington closed the night with a 12-5 victory over La Plata’s Reece Leonard at 182 in the evening’s final match.
“Having some kids quitting kind of brought the team down, not the points but just the whole mentality,” Whittington said. “Other than that, everyone that wrestled I thought wrestled good. Some kids went out there that came up from JV. ... We have a 10-day break before our next match. After that we just have to keep working.”
Northern’s next scheduled match isn’t until Jan. 28 when they host North Point and St. Charles in a tri-match at 5 p.m.
