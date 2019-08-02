Anytime between 4 and 7 a.m. Saturday, Scott Ward is looking to sail into the bay at St. Mary’s College of Maryland after finishing the Governor’s Cup, a historic yacht race on the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis to St. Mary’s that has been a 46-year tradition.
Ward, in his eighth year of running the race, will be competing in the A0 class with his Beneteau First 50 sailboat called Crocodile with 11 crew members alongside 100 other boats departing at different times as early as 3 p.m. today.
“We’ve come in anywhere from 3:30 to 7 a.m., and I could not predict, but we would like to be there as early as possible,” Ward said. “But this year will be difficult to achieve. In 2016, we got line honors and were first overall. We have done really well in this boat the past couple years. We had a previous Crocodile.”
The race is important for Ward, who has raced all over the world including Bermuda, Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Newport, Rhode Island.
“This is one of our favorite races, a sprint race for us at night,” he said. “Historically, it’s significant for the Chesapeake Bay in a shore distance race. Most of our races like this we consider this a sprint race, nobody sleeps, our biggest focus is from midnight to about 5 or 6 a.m. We focus on that time frame because you can make big gains and losses there at night.”
This year, the race added a new Solomons course beginning off the pier near Southern Maryland Sailing Association on Solomons Island, A Small Boat Challenge will be held Saturday from a start near the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship in Piney Point.
With the main event still the Annapolis to St. Mary’s City, the challenge race adds a fourth and fifth race to now include all types of racing sailboats. This is in addition to other shorter legs of the race will combine into the bay race from other starting points like Dahlgren, Virginia and Fishing Bay Yacht Club in Deltaville, Virginia.
“It’s the biggest longest overnight race on the bay,” said Rick Loheed, the assistant director of the waterfront who has been scorekeeping for the last 11 races. “And as an important sailing school, the Governor’s Cup is one of the cornerstones of our program.”
Last year, the event had to be canceled as the opening of the Conowingo Dam, which was meant to release heavy rainwater pressure on the dam, also released plenty of unwanted human refuse along with it and even whole trees.
“We were disappointed, but it was the best call,” said Ward. “There were whole shed roofs floating by and it was disappointing.”
According to Loheed, the last-minute cancellation last year hasn’t impacted this year’s numbers.
“They are the same or a little bit more,” he said. “People understood the decision. “It was a hard decision to make, but reports coming out of Annapolis told us it was unsafe. Things would float right at the surface that you might not see at night, charging down the bay.”
The focus now is to continue the longtime maritime tradition connecting the capital of Maryland to historic St. Mary’s City.
“Every year it’s a little bit different. The competitors get older, and you have young guys coming in,” Loheed said.
The race is an overnight sprint, which means that boats have to sail in the dark utilizing running lights to watch out for other boats and stay on course. Many of the boats will arrive early in the morning on Saturday, making St. Mary’s College the ideal place to watch the competitors roll in.
“To my knowledge that was the first time it had ever been canceled,” said Gretchen Phillips, who works at St. Mary’s College as the communications specialist. “For me, I’m looking forward to it. With the exception of last year, I’ve seen the last three or four of them.
“With the sails out and everything you can see it really is pretty. They go across when they come in this way, I’m sure they cross by the Maryland Dove. For me, that’s really cool to see the old and the new side by side.”
Loheed is excited for Saturday, and probably won’t get much sleep Friday night, as he tracks the 100 boats broken down into classes and rated on a sailing handicap system called PHRF this weekend.
“Overall, the special trophies and the overall winner are determined by the PHRF,” he said. “And that’s a traditional thing. It’s the biggest rating system in use on the bay. The fastest class starts last. The race from Annapolis 68.6 nautical miles long. Nowadays, we use a handicap along with the rating.”
He added: “There’s an early start and a later start. Racer cruisers start early and the slower and intermediate PHRF classes and then some of the multihulls. They are that way for comfort. Some are faster, but they are on par. Later at 6 p.m. Friday we start the A classes. The A0 class are the fastest boats with the lowest PHRF rating, and then A1 and A2 are the very competitive classes, and they are are really good.
Loheed will be out on the committee boat at departure in Annapolis on Friday to make sure the take-offs go smoothly.
“One of the ways we can tell by the committee boat how close a race is is by how close their starts are,” he said. “Their sails are all popping at the same time. Some other classes are less competitive. It’s a long race and just the challenge of doing the race. It’s all spread out and depends on how much wind we have. We’ve had days where the multihulls come in at 1:30 in the morning. Some boats will be coming in all day. We have a time limit. They all start at 3 p.m. on Friday and then continue.”
Sailing overnight does have its dangers.
“People need running lights for boats and have to review the safety rules from us for sailing,” Loheed said. “There are challenges to sailing at night because you can’t see the sails and other traffic and whose lights might not be working perfectly.”
Ward is excited to set out on the overnight race with his crew this weekend.
“I just want to do the best job we can. The weather forecast and models are confused, we hope to keep the boat moving in light air,” he said. “The tradition on this bay, and the tradition of the St. Mary’s area, between the Revolutionary and Civil War, I appreciate the history.”
Racers and fans can follow along online as well as see a full list of racers and classes at https://yachtscoring.com/event_scratch_sheet.cfm?eID=9508
Twitter: @Colin_SoMDSport