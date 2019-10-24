When all the boys had crossed the finish line in Wednesday afternoon’s race at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference cross country championships at Oak Ridge Park in Hughesville, North Point head coach Jimmy Ball wondered where his team would wind up.
Ball was at the finish line corralling the runners as they finished, but it was so close between a few teams that he had no clue if his Eagles were first or fifth. But as the results were announced, counting down towards the team champion, one by one every other team was announced until only his team was left.
Close it was, as North Point’s 73 tied with Chopticon for the lowest total, with the Eagles winning the conference championship via tiebreaker with their sixth runner finishing ahead of the Braves’ sixth. Leonardtown (89) finished third, Huntingtown (105) fourth and Northern (111) was fifth.
North Point’s Josh Doughty led the way for the Eagles, winning the boys race in 16 minutes 2.2 seconds, while DeVion Bryant crossed the line in fifth to further buoy the team’s prospects.
“It’s surreal right now,” Ball said. “We did not go into the season thinking — you think you can be good, but to win a SMAC championship? This race was unbelievably fast. I have a great senior class. Of course, Josh has put us on his back all season and to run the time he did today is unbelievable. Then DeVion, he broke 16 a couple times, but he really ran his butt off today. But Fernando [Avila], Adam Price, Andrew Cullen. Derrick Hollie, Reece Fletcher, all those guys ran unbelievable.
“We’re going to enjoy this. We haven’t won a SMAC championship in six years. ... I’m just so elated for those guys.”
Individually, the conference championship was the first for Doughty, who finished third a year ago.
“I felt pretty good,” Doughty said of the race. “The first mile was pretty fast. The second mile was pretty fast and those hills hit and it hurt, but I felt the pressure of everyone behind me and just kept going.”
The SMAC triumph was just the start of a busy stretch for Doughty, who in addition to the upcoming Class 4A East Region and 4A state championship meets plans to run in the Marine Corps Marathon this weekend.
“It’s pretty nice,” Doughty said of winning SMAC. “All the work that I put in, and then this week is going to be rough. I finished this, we have regionals next week, states, and [the Marine Corps Marathon] this weekend. That’s going to be interesting.”
Huntingtown’s Conor McGirr finished second to Doughty in 16:14.2, with Chopticon’s Jeffrey Wedding (16:21.0) and Zach Wedding (16:21.1) crossing third and fourth, respectively.
On the girls side, Northern’s Oakley Olson, the defending 3A champion, won her first SMAC title. Olson finished in 18:54.7, exactly 19 seconds in front of runner-up Parker O’Brien of Leonardtown. Olson’s win also paced the Patriots to a fifth straight girls team championship, as Northern’s 53 comfortably earned the team conference honors. Leonardtown (75) was second, while Huntingtown (76) finished third. Calvert (92) and Great Mills (116) rounded out the top five.
“I thought it was good. I liked how the temperature cooled down for this week and how our team was excited to get a little bit smaller this week and focus on championship season. That was exciting,” Olson said. “I thought the first mile, the entire race was really fast. The second mile we all stayed fast. The third mile is what especially killed me the most. I don’t know about other people, but those hills definitely hit hard.”
Prior to Wednesday’s win, Olson, a junior, had logged second- and fourth-place finishes at the conference gathering the previous two seasons. But now, likely similar to her team, Olson had gone from being the hunter to the hunted. Owners of the previous three 3A state championships, Northern’s push towards trying to extend the streak started in earnest with Wednesday’s conference meet.
“It felt pretty great being the first one to cross,” Olson said of claiming her first SMAC championship. “I do miss having people to look up to, though. It was always exciting to see that person to chase. ... I’m proud of how far I’ve come, but I also miss having the other people around me to push.
“Our team definitely lived up to expectations today. We lived up to the legacy so I’m excited to see how we turn out for regionals and states.”
Rounding out the top five in the girls race were Cooper Brotherton of Great Mills (19:31.6), Choption’s Blair Fowler (19:38.7) and Calvert’s Kristen Prince (19:46.7).
While Northern would have been regarded as the girls favorites coming in, the team dealt with its share of adversity leading into the first meet of the championship season.
“We lost Sydney Yankanich two weeks ago,” Northern head coach Josh Dawson said regarding one of his girls squad’s top runners. “She’s out for the season, and then our typical No. 3 Julia Devine was sick. She still ran well and the girls won, so I’m glad they pulled together and were able to finish it off well. ... On the guys side, our No. 3 had to drop out due to injury, but I was happy with the way the boys ran.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly