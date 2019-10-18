Every year we at Southern Maryland Newspapers attempt to pick the winners of 12 football games each week — all of the high school games involving Southern Maryland teams as well as some assorted college and NFL games. And, for those of us on staff at the paper, the prize for winning is more work, with writing a column about the reward for annihilating the rest of the panel.
Some years it really serves as a deterrent to winning if, say, you’re tied with another picker going into the last week. Why not take a dive?
But more often than not, we’re all out to feed our egos and win by as many games as possible. Through the years, I’ve enjoyed a lot of time at the top but have slipped the last couple as Ted Black finished on top. This year, I’m serious, though, so there is little question as to who will reign supreme when the clock ticks out on this Forecasters season. So why wait to write until the season is over and have a bunch of work to do when you can do a little every week and then it’s all done when the season ends? What follows is more of a journal than a column, started on Sept. 3.
New this year, rather than having a guest picker or two every week, we found three local coaches/athletic directors — Patuxent athletic director and baseball coach Keith Powell, Lackey athletic director and former football coach John Lush and Huntingtown assistant baseball coach Steve Willett — to pick on the panel every week.
Sept. 3
Received the games for the first week today (there are typically sent out by regional sports editor Paul Watson) in my inbox at 2:49 p.m. Sent them back at 2:53 (a long time for me, but I was finishing up on a call. Usually I take roughly a minute to think about the games and send back).
At 2:56, Lush texts me whining that he doesn’t know much about Sussex Central, the Delaware team that La Plata is hosting in Week 1. I respond by encouraging him and politely offer everything I know about the team. He does share a mutual love of Philly sports, so why not help him out?
Sept. 7
I’m perfect through Week 1. Lush and my co-worker John Niswander are just behind at 11-1, but everyone else is pretty much mathematically eliminated.
Sept. 9
Eagles played a strong second half and won yesterday, so today is going to be a good day. My youngest son had his first T-ball practice and tried to hug me twice during it. Not exactly how I envisioned things going, but in the morning my oldest called me the worst dad in the world after I reminded him to brush his teeth. I guess I’ll take it.
Sept. 10
Receive the games for Week 2. Time stamp says they arrived in my inbox at 2:37. I didn’t see them until 2:48, sent them back by 2:50. Getting closer to midseason form. Among the two NFL games included, Watson put Dallas at Washington on the list. Who is going to pick Washington? I wait patiently for him to email all the standings are Week 1 so I can drop a note of encouragement to all of the others.
Sept. 16
Finished another Forecasters week 12-0. I’ve had plenty of 12-0 weeks in the past, as have others on the panel, but I can’t ever recall two in a row. Definitely can’t ever recall two in a row to start the season. Tempted to brag a little, but the college games could have gone either way.
Fellow staffer Ted Black also went 12-0, so now he and Lush are three games behind me through two weeks. My guess today is that Lush will fade, but Black will be there at the end. Willett and Powell are long gone now, both eight games out. Willett actually sent an email this past week to all of us in which he stated that Powell was a “non-factor”. Guess he decided to keep him company.
Honestly, when my 12-0 mark was secure yesterday, that was clinched when the Rams beat the Saints, I was feeling pretty good and tempted to talk a little trash. In the time since, the Eagles lost to the Falcons and suffered injuries to pretty much the whole roster. Now I don’t feel like talking at all.
Sept. 18
Sent in Week 3 picks yesterday. Standings were sent out today. Aside from me trying to encourage some of the others on the panel, there has been no real chatter despite my efforts to get some going. So I guess a boring year it will be…
But my undefeated run will certainly come to an end this week. Of the eight high school games, I could see seven going either way. No way to navigate that and stay clean.
Sept. 27
Well, my spotless record bit the dust. I lost four — all one-score games — and thus Great Mills, North Point, Westlake and St. Charles are all dead to me. Or should it be the teams that beat them? Man, it would have been cool to go undefeated all year…
The Eagles lost to Detroit this past Sunday, rendering me too depressed to write much here throughout the week. But last night they went to Green Bay and took out the Pack and all is again right with the world.
This week when Watson sent out the current Forecasters standings (I’m in first at 32-4 with Lush at 30-6 in second) Black replied all saying something about everyone chasing the Philly fanatics and it occurred to me that either Lush or I have to win. Truthfully, I don’t care if he wins or I win, but one of us has to and the other has to finish second. None of the non-Philly folks really even deserve to compete with us.
Sept. 28
Covered Northern at St. Charles last night. Game went almost three hours. Northern threw 60 passes and there was a never-ending display of yellow flags flying around the field. Hard to watch, but a dramatic finish.
Got up this morning to cover Patuxent at St. Charles boys soccer. Drove to the field and no one there. Looked at the schedule and game wasn’t there anymore. Oh well, one less chance to get a story on those guys.
Sept. 30
First T-ball game for my youngest. He swings the bat fine his first time up in the top of the first. He runs OK the next couple of batters to get to third. I’m coaching at first, talking to the player that just hit, when I look up and see that my son has left the base and is running across the field.
I yell at him repeatedly to get back on the base, but he screams back, “No, I have to go potty.” Hard to argue with that, I guess, but his older brother would have held it until after he crossed the plate.
Oct. 1
Five on the panel, including myself, went 10-2. Through four weeks I’m 42-6, Lush 40-8 and Black 39-9. At the other end, Willett managed a 9-3 week to pull himself out of last. Big congrats to him. Realistically, I think his goal is just to beat Powell for sixth. That could be the most interesting race to watch over the next nine or 10 weeks.
Oct. 9
Quiet Wednesday on the schedule today. Through five weeks I’m at 52-8 after a 10-2 week in Week 5. Lush kept pace with a 10-2 mark and is two games back at 50-10. Black fell off, whiffing on both NFL games we picked to drop five games back at 47-13. At the rear of the field, Willett picked his way back to last. He’s an O’s fan, so it’s probably got a familiar feel back there. But if he comes back to push into the top half of the standings, it’ll be a comeback story for the ages.
Oct. 12
At Patuxent last night for Panthers’ 7-6 football win over Northern. I thought about picking Pax, but opted to go with Northern because I figured the rest of the panel would go with the Patriots and I didn’t want to offer a chance for them to pick up a game. Occurs to me this morning that in Week 6 I should be picking to win instead of trying to play it conservative.
Last night, Patuxent, nursing that one-point lead, had a fourth down-and-2 on its own 36 with 29 seconds left. I was on their sideline and told both Powell and Patuxent vice principal Mark Gladfelter that I would go for it.
They both, and rightly so, thought I was nuts. But I felt like a lot of bad things could happen on a punt, and maybe the bigger factor, I wouldn’t want Zach Crounse touching the ball again. Seen him and his brothers do too many things late in games. I would have tried to win the game. But Patuxent punted and it was partially blocked and the Patriots took over at the Patuxent 35, anyway. Panthers defense held and they won.
And 99% of the time I’d punt, but that specific situation I’d have tried to eliminate the drama of a pass in the end zone on the final play. Related, as far as my picks, I should have picked to win, too, instead of simply trying to hold onto my lead.
I went 6-2 through the high school games, so my loss total has now hit double digits. Inevitable, but it’s still disappointing. Watson went 7-1 to pick up a game on me (he was seven back coming into the week). Powell picked both Patuxent and La Plata (which beat Westlake), but gave back two games he basically picked up on the field by picking against Calvert (beat Thomas Stone) and St. Mary’s Ryken (beat O’Connell of Virginia).
Oct. 16
Picks are in for another week. Through six weeks I’m 61-11, three games in front of Lush and five in front of Black.
Yesterday I covered Patuxent at Huntingtown field hockey at 4, and then split time between Huntingtown-Northern volleyball and girls soccer up at Northern after. Just want to say thanks to whoever drew up the schedule for spacing out all the big games.
But getting serious now, this week marks what could be the latest possible halfway point for the Forecasters season. If one of the local teams plays on to a state final we pick for 14 weeks.
This is Week 7. I lost 11 games over the first six and feel like I need to be better. Will check back in eight weeks.