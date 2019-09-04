So there were are, in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park watching the Phillies on Saturday. Another loss for the Phils in a maddeningly inconsistent season for a Phillies fan, but whether at the Vet as a kid or in the current park now, there’s generally nowhere I’d rather be.
That was always the plan, to make it up for that game, but a week before I wasn’t so sure we, as in my 8-year-old son and I, would be making the trip.
As anxious as I typically am for the fall season to begin, getting through all the preseason stuff just wasn’t easy this year. For various reasons, story after story fell through in the weeks leading into the season. So on the morning of Aug. 24, I went to a football scrimmage with the sole purpose of getting some photos to run with an upcoming preview story. But with the team I needed wearing no numbers thereby making identifications much more difficult, I just chalked it up as a trip wasted and left, ranting and raving in my mind about what a waste the entire month had been. Or maybe that was out loud, I don’t remember.
Truthfully, it was always going to work itself out fine. Often through the years, when co-workers have gone through similar situations, I remind them that it isn’t personal and to be patient. Of course, when it happens to me it’s absolutely personal and people just want to ruin my life.
But the slow start to the preview season only meant that the aforementioned 8-year-old and I would have a busy week hitting up practices last week, as with the start of school a week away he was with me.
We started at Patuxent on Monday afternoon, stopping by the field hockey team. They didn’t want to talk with me, either. I offered to let my kid do the interviews, which seemed to be satisfactory, but then upon offering him the notepad and pen he just gave me a funny look. Ultimately, all went well and the day moved on.
Next up was Calvert. We caught up with the soccer teams a bit, and then headed up to Northern. By the time we got out to the football team they were into their practice. Steve Crounse, the Patriots head coach, acknowledged me when we arrived, then saw my son and walked over and said, “So are you the smart one?” My boy took a second, then just replied with, “Yeah, that’s me.” Still not sure if either was taking a shot at me.
But they were kind enough to give my son a look at the practice schedule, which kept him engaged until towards the end when he decided he wanted to run some hills for fun. But yeah, he’s the smart one.
It was on to Huntingtown on Tuesday. We saw a couple teams, including a stop by the field hockey practice where head coach Shannon Persetic gave him access to pretty much any snack he could want. Made for a pretty easy day.
He got Wednesday off, but on Thursday was back at it. We started at St. Charles and then ended the day at Northern a few hours later. But by the time we got to Northern he’d had it with practices. It was stealing the end of his summer, of course. He found some shade and tried to take a nap while I finished things up with the girls soccer team. With that, he was done and I was a night later, as well, ensuring I didn’t waste another weekend stewing about nothing.
So we’ve finally reached the beginning of another fall season this week. Last fall was an interesting one. There were state championships, both team and individual, as well as a handful of others that came agonizingly close. Here’s to hoping this year offers more of the same.