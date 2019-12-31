For Patuxent boys basketball head coach RJ Buck, the early half of the 2019-2020 season has been a challenge with numerous veteran players battling injuries.
“Right now we are struggling with injuries,” Buck said. “We have three seniors out. Two have broken hands and the other has a knee injury.”
The Panthers participated in the first Northern Patriots Holiday Classic held at Northern High School on Dec. 27 and 28 and were one of 16 boys basketball teams from Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia to play in the event.
“It is great to have 16 teams from across the DMV come together to play,” Northern first-year head coach Torrence Oxendine said. “I want to thank all of the teams that participated.”
All 16 teams in the tournament were split into four divisions and guaranteed to play two games. Patuxent competed in the Grey Division and fell to Southern High School of Anne Arundel County on Dec. 27, 70-21. The following day, the Panthers fell in a consolation game to Ballou High School of Washington, D.C. by a final score of 67-49.
“Right now we are just trying to battle through the injury bug and trying to build our young guys up to keep playing,” Buck said.
Patuxent (1-5 overall) led 8-7 over Ballou after one quarter of play behind five points from Toby Somerville.
In the second quarter, the Knights began to pull away from the Panthers with numerous buckets in transition and led 28-20 after a 21-12 scoring run started the frame.
Patuxent trailed 34-24 at halftime, but Ballou outscored the Panthers 21-8 in the third quarter.
“Our young guys will come along, but this tournament was good for us to be a part of this experience,” Buck said.
Buck’s young squad continued to battle and outscored Ballou 17-12 in the fourth quarter behind eight points each in the frame from Somerville and Justin Grabill off of the bench.
“For me, this is a different type of coaching experience because I have to settle down and teach,” Buck said. “I am loving the process of teaching right now, and it is also teaching me as a coach.”
Somerville finished with a game-high 21 points and knocked down five shots from beyond the arc. Grabill was the only other Panthers player in double figures with 11 and Derrick Mellen chipped in with seven points. Noah Kuney and Daniel Grover finished with three points apiece, while Damian Davis and Elijah Elliott each scored two points.
The Panthers sank eight shots from deep including five triples from Somerville, two from Mellen and one from Kuney. They shot 5 of 12 at the charity stripe.
Patuxent is slated to host Lackey at 6:30 tonight in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover game.
“We haven’t played a [SMAC] division game yet, but we are looking forward to it. Hopefully our young guys will put us in a position to be able to make some noise in divisional play.”
