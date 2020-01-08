Through his team’s first eight games, Lackey head boys basketball coach Sean Fox has seen his squad put together some impressive stretches at times, while its also proven plenty capable of playing some rather lethargic basketball.
On Friday night at Patuxent, the Chargers had it all on display but ultimately got rolling in what ended a 74-40 victory over the overmatched Panthers in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover contest.
Lackey (4-4 overall) struggled to get going in the opening quarter, though an 8-2 run over the quarter’s final 2 minutes 14 seconds allowed the team to extend its lead to 17-9 at the close of the first quarter after a three-pointer by Patuxent’s Justin Grabill had pulled the Panthers to within 9-7 just a couple of moments earlier.
The hosts never threatened the Chargers again, as the visitors extended their lead to 35-19 by the break and then outscored Patuxent 23-7 in the third period to take complete command.
“I thought the first half was a little sluggish,” Fox said. “The second half we made some adjustments and I thought guys gave a little more effort and energy. I think that translated into some easy buckets and pushed the lead in the second half.”
“We came out a little bit slow,” added Lackey’s Darran Johnson, concurring with his coach’s assessment, “but once coach got us into it, we picked it up and came out with the win.”
Johnson scored a game-high 22 points, while Eric Rowland (12) and Dwan Richardson (10) also reached double figures for the Chargers on a night when 11 different players contributed points.
“I think we played good. We have things to improve on, but overall I think we played good,” Rowland said. “I think it starts with our defense. Little things get us to wins.”
Now entering its challenging SMAC Potomac Division schedule starting with tonight’s scheduled home game against La Plata at 7, Lackey has proven it can compete every night, but will need to continue progressing if competing every night is going to turn into wins.
“I think we have to just take everything game by game and day by day right now,” Fox said. “We’re still playing through some lack of experience. We have some good talent, but we have to keep improving. We can’t have days where we don’t improve. I think if we keep getting better we’ll be competitive with our side.”
On the other side, Patuxent (1-6) struggled virtually from the outset on Friday, generally in line with what the 2019-2020 season has held so far. Toby Somerville scored a team-high 13 points for the Panthers against Lackey. Patuxent is scheduled to play at Calvert at 6:30 tonight.
Heading up the bench on Friday night, Patuxent assistant coach Eric Young was hopeful that the team will start to see a few more bounces go its way as it enters its divisional schedule in the SMAC Chesapeake Division and gets more time back on the practice court now that the holiday season is past.
“We got touched up a little bit,” Young said of Friday night’s game. “They out-rebounded us a little bit. We turned the ball over a couple times and they knocked down a couple shots. ... It’s a young group.
“Hopefully we can turn the corner when we play a couple of teams over here on this side. Those teams over there are a lot faster than us. They’re basketball players. We’re trying to be basketball players. We’ll get it. ... There were good spots. Some guys just didn’t have a good night because they haven’t been here. We have to get back in the gym and do what we do. We’ll get in a groove somewhere, somehow.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly