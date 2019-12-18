In one of those rare doubleheader meetings between private and public school squads in Calvert County on Friday night, the host Patuxent High School boys and girls basketball teams swept visiting Calverton by identical margins in front of a genuinely enthusiastic crowd.
While the Patuxent girls never had any serious trouble with Calverton en route to a 53-28 victory, the Panthers boys actually trailed the Cougars 22-14 at the intermission. Patuxent's defensive pressure took control of the second half as the Panthers pulled away for a 62-37 victory.
"At halftime, I told the guys they had to come out and match their intensity," Patuxent head boys coach R.J. Buck said. "They came in here and played with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and they controlled the second quarter. I thought we did a much better job defensively in the second half. We took control of the game in the third quarter and then finally broke it open in the fourth."
Patuxent (1-2 overall after a 51-50 loss on Monday night to King's Christian Academy from St. Mary's County) led 11-7 after the first quarter, but then watched Calverton finish the second quarter on a 9-0 run over the last four minutes to take a 22-14 advantage into the locker room. The Panthers, however, quickly reversed the course of the game by ending the third quarter on an 11-0 run to tale a 37-25 lead into the final frame. In the fourth, the hosts sealed it with an emphatic 17-0 run after the Cougars had gotten within 37-30.
"Really it was all thanks to our defense," Buck said. "Once we started to force some turnovers and get a number of second chance buckets, we pulled away. Calverton came in here and played with a lot of energy in the first half. We had to match their energy in the second half. Our guys also fed off the energy from the crowd. We have the best student section in all of SMAC."
After failing to score in the last two minutes of the third quarter, Calverton (0-7 after a 57-52 loss on Monday night to Chesapeake Science Point of Anne Arundel County) climbed to within 37-30 on a pair of free throws from Jackson Foster and a three-point field goal by Colton van Delan. Foster led the visitors in the contest with 13 points, while van Delan had nine.
But after the Cougars had shown a glimpse of life, Patuxent countered with a 17-0 run over the next three minutes with sophomore Toby Somerville connecting on seven of eight free throws during that span. Somerville led the Panthers and all scorers with 22 points.
The Panthers are scheduled to be at Westlake at 6:30 tonight. Calverton's next slated game is at St. Mary's-Annapolis at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
In the girls game between the two schools that preceded the boys clash, Patuxent (2-1) led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and 27-17 at the break. The Panthers girls then set the tone by scoring the first seven points of the third quarter when they outscored the Cougars 12-2 to forge a 39-19 lead heading to the final frame.
"We're young, but our seniors did a good job setting the tone for the second half," Patuxent head girls coach Kimberly Hawkins said. The Panthers are scheduled to host Westlake at 6:30 tonight. "Jade McGrath (13 points) and Ryleigh Wenker (20 points) did a good job in the middle and our freshman guard, Courtney Mellen, came in and gave us a lot of energy. She hit some tough shots and did a good job running the floor."
Patuxent maintained a comfortable advantage throughout the fourth quarter, with Mellen delivering a three-point field goal that gave the hosts a 44-24 lead with just over three minutes remaining. Panthers sophomores Amber Alderman and Terkea Queen and Mellen all contributed buckets over the last two minutes of play to account for the lopsided final margin.
"Our main goal this year is just keep adding wins," Hawkins said. "We're still building. We only have three seniors and two juniors and the rest of the team is freshmen and sophomores."
Calverton (3-5 after a 64-28 loss to St. Charles from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference on Monday) got 14 points from Calaya Holland, but none of the other Cougars came close to double-digits. In fact, Holland scored Calverton's lone bucket of the third quarter with 1 minute 25 seconds remaining then scored once in the fourth quarter and Natalie O'Brien and Emily Ransom each added a bucket in the final frame.
The Cougars, collectively, failed to score double-digits in three of the four quarters. They are next slated to play again at 4 p.m. Jan. 6 at St. Mary's-Annapolis.