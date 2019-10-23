On a day in which the host St. Charles High School boys soccer team scored the game's first goal and its last one, it was the visiting Patuxent High School squad which emerged with a 5-2 victory in the regular season finale for both Southern Maryland Athletic Conference nondivision squads.
Patuxent (6-5-1 overall) got three goals from Alvaro Robles and two from Bobby Davis and the visiting Panthers ended a five-game skid. St. Charles' Ian Obare scored the game's first goal less than 10 minutes into Monday's contest and the Spartans' Evince Fone got the last one with just over three minutes remaining.
"It was good for us to play well and finally get a win," Patuxent head coach Chris Davidson said. "We had not won a game in October before today. But like I told these guys before the season started just because we graduated 12 seniors did not mean that this was going to be a rebuilding year. I thought they could finish the season with a winning record."
St. Charles (2-10) took advantage of its early quickness in the first half and Obare eventually beat Patuxent goalkeeper William Saenz to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. But the visitors responded before the end of the half when Robles notched his first goal of the day and the two squads headed into the intermission tied at 1 and the momentum had clearly landed on one side of the field.
Patuxent came out quickly in the second half and Robles notched his second goal less than five minutes in to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead. Less than 10 minutes later, Davis added a pair of goals to make it 4-1, then roughly 10 minutes after that Robles tracked down a lead pass from Eric Leyton and capped his hat trick with a shot into the left corner of the net.
St. Charles used two goalies on Monday, James Hernandez in the first half and then Calob Marlatt through much of the second but neither could rebuff Robles or Davis.
"We were able to do a lot of things well today," Davidson said. "I thought we passed the ball much better and we communicated more. i don't know much about Potomac, but this week it will be about working on things that we need to work on to get ready for Friday. Hopefully this win today will help us carry some momentum over into the playoffs on Friday."
After watching the visiting Panthers notch five straight goals, the Spartans responded with Fone's tally to trim the deficit to 5-2. By then, however, the outcome had been decided and the two teams will head into varying regions beginning this week and both will have to prevail on the road in order to advance.
Patuxent heads into this Friday's Class 2A South Region II semifinal game at Potomac of Prince George's County, while St. Charles will venture to Northern for a 3A South Region I quarterfinal opener scheduled for 6 p.m. in the second of a boys and girls doubleheader between the two schools.
Spartans head coach Jonathan Perry refused to comment about his team's performance.