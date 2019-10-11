Entering the current field hockey season, Patuxent head coach Lynn Powell knew her team had some questions to answer. Specifically, after graduating so many vital leaders over the previous couple of years, how would this year’s team rise to the challenge?
As the regular season works towards its conclusion, the answers have started to come. While the Panthers’ record is not unblemished, with Tuesday’s 9-1 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division victory over the visiting Chopticon Braves, Patuxent again appears prepared to embark on another extended postseason run. The Panthers have reached at least the Class 1A state semifinals each of the past four years.
“Obviously they came off of some pretty strong leaders the last two years,” Powell said of her team, which has four seniors who were celebrating their senior night. “These four seniors had to pretty much pick up a lot of sophomores and a freshman and get them to believe in themselves and get them to understand the game and understand how we play as a team. They’ve done it, and I’m really proud of them.
“I’m not going to say surprised, because I’m not. They’re great girls and they’ve been working for me for four years, but they have exceeded my expectations, for sure. We have five starting sophomores and a freshman on the field at the start of every game. It’s pretty awesome.”
On Tuesday, Abby Alderman scored just 1 minutes 25 seconds into the game to put the Panthers (7-2, 3-1 SMAC Chesapeake) in front. The second goal took a little while to come, but roughly seven minutes later Riley Eells scored to trigger a flurry of Panthers’ goals.
Jenny O’Connor, Marissa Amadio and Tamia Hill added goals to increase the lead to 5-0 before Alderman found the cage for the second time to put Patuxent’s sixth goal on the scoreboard with 6:30 left in the opening half.
“I feel like we came out really strong and confident in our skills because we’ve been working so hard at practice on our transitions and our individual stick skills, in general,” said Zoe Elliott, one of Patuxent’s seniors. “I think it all fell in place today.”
“I’m just super proud of everyone because I know everyone put their heart into it and I knew we were fighting for each other,” added O’Connor, another of the team’s seniors. “It just makes me really happy. We worked so hard for this.”
Chopticon (7-3, 3-2) eventually broke up the shutout attempt with close to 11 minutes remaining in the game, but Patuxent added three in the second half to account for the final margin.
The Braves are scheduled to travel to Howard County to play at Reservoir today and then finish the regular season at home against Northern at 4 p.m. Tuesday. And with the postseason approaching, Chopticon head coach Anne Vallandingham said her team is still working on figuring out exactly what it is.
“It’s all intel. All season long, everything we have faced is all intel,” Vallandingham said. “We’re still making adjustments, we’re still trying to get a read and we’re still trying to define Chopticon field hockey. You know when you’re coming to Patuxent you’re going to get a stellar game. For a little bit we gave them a run for their money, and then they stepped up game and that’s the way the outcome came. ... Do we have work to do? Yep. Are we done yet? No.”
Patuxent has tripped up a couple of times this season, including a 1-0 loss at home to Calvert County rival Northern on Sept. 25. But the losses have helped the young Panthers to work to raise their collective game.
“The setbacks have definitely have made us work even harder,” O’Connor said. “It’s not just handed to us. We’re going to work and continue to work hard and push ourselves every day.”
The results were evident in the performance against Chopticon. Patuxent is scheduled to play at Huntingtown at 4 p.m. Tuesday before concluding the regular season with road games at Calvert (Oct. 17) and Lackey (Oct. 18).
“They played really well and they went for it,” Powell said. “I think the loss against Northern kind of changed things in their minds, because we were in the circle so many times against Northern and couldn’t get it to fall, so it’s pretty much been our focus.
“This was our first big game. It was senior night. They were inspired by a lot of things. The student section was here. The soccer players were here, the football players came over, there was just a lot of inspiration that was going on. And we came together and everything clicked. ... I’m hoping this is a stepping stone that pushes us forward for regionals.”
