BURTONSVILLE — The reputation and the bevy of recent accomplishments might indicate otherwise, but when practice started in August for the Patuxent field hockey team, the Panthers were not necessarily expecting to reach the state semifinals for a fifth straight season. There were actually a lot of questions lingering, as the team didn't really know what it was anymore.
But by the end of the action on Thursday night at Paint Branch High School, those questions had been answered. Patuxent was certainly a different team, but was still pretty good, too.
The Panthers lost to the Liberty Lions 5-0 in the Class 1A state semifinals, but ultimately the season was a journey that the Panthers were proud of.
“We really started off as not much,” Patuxent senior Jenny O'Connor said in the moments after the final horn had sounded. “We are such a young team and there are only four seniors and everyone progressed so much and worked so hard. We really became a family and I'm so happy that I got to spend so long with them.”
Patuxent (12-4 overall), the fourth seed among the state's final eight, hung right with top-seeded Liberty (15-0) — a Carroll County program which went on to win the 1A state championship on Saturday — through the majority of the first half and generated a few scoring opportunities. But while the Panthers were never able to change their zero on the scoreboard, the Lions' Kayleigh Ward scored about 10 minutes in to get Liberty the 1-0 lead.
Just over three minutes into the second half, Ward added another goal and then the floodgates opened. The Lions scored three more, with Jenna Evans, Ward and Riley Pardoe doing the honors, within the next 10 minutes to put the game away.
Right from the start this year, there was a heavy load placed on the Panthers' seniors. So many of the players who had carried the team over the previous few years, when the program ascended to a state championship and played for a couple more, were now gone. This year's team had to find its own way.
“Obviously we put a lot of pressure on them,” Patuxent head coach Lynn Powell said. “One of my seniors just said to me, 'I'm sad, but I'm so happy that we did this.' The seniors, especially, had a lot of pressure on them to become leaders that they really haven't had to be because they had a lot of strong leaders ahead of them, and they did it. ... I am so glad that she said that because it pretty much summed the whole thing up. Yes, sad that it didn't turn out exactly the way we wanted it to. We didn't have a very good second half and played a little scared at times, but they're focusing on what they've done, and I think that's awesome.”
For senior Zoe Elliott, this year's process was quite satisfying, even ending a round before she would have liked.
“It was just amazing to watch from August until now, to see everybody grow as an individual and a person on and off the field,” she said. “We all put our hearts into something. It was working for our school, for each other and for coach Powell.”
Patuxent lost four games this season with the state semifinal loss, which would be a mark for a good season for most programs but was a bigger number than the Panthers have become accustomed to. But the team still won its fifth straight regional championship and helped to position what is still a young group into position for the future.
“I'm so proud. I don't know what else to say,” O'Connor said. “We really started off without much, and through it all, even when we lost which was really hard since we haven't done that a lot in the past, everyone just became stronger and better. It was amazing.”
“Losing like this is not good, but it has shaped us all year and it's going to shape us for next year, and those are all good things,” Powell added. “I'm super-proud of them. They're such a great bunch of girls that have really found their way.”