With a state championship in 2017, state runner-up showings in 2015 and 2018 and a 2016 state semifinal appearance over the past four seasons, it would be easy to assume Patuxent’s field hockey team has lofty expectations for the season ahead.
While the objective is certainly the same, this year’s journey will be markedly different, as many of the leaders from those teams have now moved on and left a much younger Panthers squad ready to do battle in 2019.
The players on the previous teams logged years of time on the field together to develop a synergy that isn’t yet natural for this year’s group.
“We did graduate, the last two years, two solid groups,” said Patuxent head coach Lynn Powell as her team prepared to start practice on Monday afternoon. “We’re going to have, at this point, probably five sophomores starting and playing the whole game. So we have things to learn, but this group is really a hard-working and really focused group. We just have to get it all to come together, because those other girls played together for a long time. It kind of just happened for them. We have to kind of work through all of that, so on the field it just starts to click.”
Patuxent, which dropped only a 2-0 decision to South Carroll in the Class 1A state final during a 15-1 campaign in 2018, does possess a core group of seniors who have been around to contribute to the past success and aid the transition this year’s team hopes to make.
“We have a couple seniors that are on the field that are really pulling the girls together,” Powell said. “They know how it feels to be sophomores on a varsity team, so they are really helping a lot.”
This year’s seniors were sophomores on the Patuxent state championship team, which was the first state title won by a SMAC program in two decades. And they do remember the lessons they learned and are more than willing to impart them to their less experienced teammates.
“Starting on JV my freshman year definitely gave me a base,” senior Zoe Elliott said. “Moving to varsity sophomore year helped me learn more background skills and to build those skills. I feel like I can teach those skills I have learned the past few years on to those younger players who are joining.”
“We have a lot of young players, have a lot of starting forwards that are sophomores,” added senior Kate Poremski. “They’re really strong and they’re really starting to work together really well. I think that will be key in us moving forward.”
Over the previous four years, Patuxent also had the luxury of having consistency in goal, with Chloe South, who is now playing collegiately at La Salle University, manning the cage each year. Her graduation figured to leave a rather sizable void, but the Panthers appear to have found the answer.
“Chloe had four years for us, so we were spoiled. Sydney Wolf stepped into goal about two weeks ago and is doing awesome,” Powell said of Wolf, who had previously played defense. “There couldn’t have been a better blessing. She got the pads on and it’s just amazing.”
Patuxent knows it is a team others will be gunning for. It’s possible that the Panthers will be more vulnerable than they have been over the past few seasons. But for all that’s changed, a lot has remained the same, as well.
“I think our keys are just working hard and staying positive,” senior Jenny O’Connor said. “We have a really hard-working team and we’re really dedicated to what we’re doing. As long as we’re enjoying ourselves and striving to become better every day, we’re going to be successful.”
