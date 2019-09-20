In recent years, the Patuxent Panthers field hockey team has been a force to be reckoned with in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference as the Panthers have appeared in two straight Class 1A state championship games and claimed four straight 1A South Region titles.
On Wednesday night at Leonardtown in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division clash, the Panthers continued their winning ways and topped the Raiders by a final score of 4-0.
“I’m honestly most proud of the effort that so many of them gave today,” Patuxent head coach Lynn Powell said. “They never let up even if they missed something or messed up, they just kept playing. I told them it is nice to have friends on the field because their double teams were on.”
Patuxent (4-0, 1-0 SMAC Chesapeake) scored its first goal of the contest with about 24 minutes left in the first half on a shot by sophomore Riley Eells.
“We passed the ball really well and got the ball up the field nicely,” Patuxent's Abby Alderman said. “When we got the ball into the circle, we made things happen.”
The Raiders (4-1, 0-1) called a timeout with roughly 18 minutes left in the first half. But out of the timeout, it was the Panthers who were able to add a goal to their total.
Patuxent’s Jenna Horton found the back of the cage to put the visitors in front 2-0 with just about 15 minutes left in the opening half of play.
“A lot of the things that we have been working on all season we are getting a little bit better at each game, and it all kind of came together tonight,” Powell said.
Both teams struggled to register shots early in the second half as both teams battled for possession of the ball through the middle of the field.
“The middle of the field is what we have been focusing on,” Powell said. “I think we won it today, so that was exciting.”
With just about 15 minutes left in the second half, Patuxent was able to add an insurance goal on a shot from Marissa Amadio to extend its lead to 3-0.
“We want to keep doing what we are doing because it is working,” Alderman said.
Leonardtown took a timeout shortly after Patuxent’s third goal, but the Raiders were unable to score on Panthers starting goalie Sydney Wolf.
“I was really happy with my girls,” Raiders head coach Amberly Kelley said. “They pushed hard. I’m looking forward to the season.”
In the closing minute, Tamia Hill scored Patuxent’s fourth goal as the Panthers remain undefeated on the year and are working towards an appearance in the state championship game for a third consecutive season.
“We are looking forward to keep improving and working towards our goals,” Powell said.
Patuxent is next slated to host Great Mills at 6 p.m. Monday, and while Leonardtown is next scheduled to be at Northern at 4 p.m. Tuesday.