Dylan Lovett scanned the defense and prepared for the snap, his Patuxent team facing a fourth down-and-2 with 4 minutes 19 seconds left in its game at Calvert on Friday night.
Lovett calmly took the snap and fired a quick strike to Trent Rocarek, who took the ball the rest of the way for a 52-yard touchdown that essentially iced a 28-6 win for the visiting Panthers in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.
It all just seemed business as usual for Patuxent, which after opening the season with two straight losses, has now reeled off six straight wins heading into its season finale at home against Westlake.
“Right now we're getting a lot better with our passing and it's really amping up our offense,” Lovett said. “With our passing and our run game getting really good we could be a problem this year.”
Patuxent (6-2, 5-0 SMAC Chesapeake), which clinched the Chesapeake Division title with Friday's win, have proven to be more adept at moving the ball through the air in recent weeks, and, on Friday, Lovett and Adam Commodore combined to throw for 170 yards and three touchdowns.
The Panthers took the lead in the first quarter on Commodore's touchdown pass to Josiah Campbell. Calvert (4-4, 3-2) answered with a drive that ended with a Kameron Hawkins touchdown run, but the Cavaliers were not able to keep pace with their guests through the rest of the game.
Dajerion Brooks returned a punt for a touchdown to open the second quarter and extend the Panthers' lead to 14-6, while Commodore hooked up with Dajore Brooks on a 6-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 21-6 with 38.3 seconds remaining in the opening half.
Calvert was able to mount a couple of threatening drives in the second half, but the Panthers' defense was able to stiffen up to avoid allowing the Cavaliers any points through the final 24 minutes.
“Our defense was outstanding today,” Patuxent head coach Nick Allen said. “We were definitely bend but don't break. When they got down inside the 30, our defense really stiffened up and played pretty well. We have some things we need to clean up, but I feel pretty good going into the last week of the regular season.”
Lovett's touchdown pass to Rocarek removed any remaining drama from the matchup between the county rivals.
“The corners kept on dropping back, it was Cover 3 all game,” Lovett said of the play. “They had the intermediate wide open right away, so we set up a play with the slot receiver to run right in the intermediate. Hit him right away and wide open he was. We scored a touchdown off of it.”
The win earned the Panthers a division championship that may not have seemed likely even a few weeks ago. That it came against a county rival that had its way with the Panthers a season ago also held significance.
“It always feels good to beat a county rival,” Allen said. “It's a big game for us, especially with how we performed last year. They came out and just absolutely took it to us last year, so we wanted to come in and be physical. We knew they had a great back and were solid up front, so we wanted to come in and kind of do our thing.”
Hawkins led all rushers, totaling 111 yards on 22 carries for the Cavaliers. Michael Floria completed nine passes for 96 yards, with Camron Jacobs-Ramirez on the receiving end of five of them for 55 yards.
Calvert, which has clinched one of the eight spots in the 2A South Region playoff field, closes its regular season at La Plata at 7 p.m. Friday. The Warriors fell 17-14 in overtime to Lackey in Week 8.
"All in all, I believe the game was a contest that pitted two rival schools against one another, near the end of the season in a very relevant opportunity," Calvert head coach Rick Sneade said. "Both teams had a lot at stake, bragging rights, playoffs, etc., and Patuxent proved to be the better team.
"For us, it was a hard-fought contest and proved to provide many learning moments in which we will get better from."
Closing out the regular season at home this Friday against Westlake, a 7 p.m. kickoff against a Wolverines team which beat McDonough 38-6 in Week 8, Allen is expecting his team to approach the game the same as it has approached each opponent over the last six weeks. The Panthers are assured of playing at home in the postseason's first week, but their seeding could shift depending on their and other results.
“We have to go 1-0 next week,” Allen said. “That's how we've been looking at it pretty much since Week 2. We're not going to look too far ahead, but we have to go 1-0. There's a lot on the line in the last game for us. We have to prepare the way we've been preparing and get after it.”
Huntingtown wraps up Potomac Division
While Patuxent clinched the Chesapeake Division crown, Huntingtown did the same in the SMAC Potomac Division by virtue of its 17-13 win over the visiting Northern Patriots on Friday night.
Huntingtown (8-0, 5-0 Potomac) took a 14-0 lead into the half, and then hung on in the second half to maintain its unbeaten mark and lock up the top spot in the division.
Trent Connolly completed 6 of 12 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns for the Hurricanes, while Clay Wargo led the team's rushing attack with 72 yards on 15 carries. Anthony Smith caught two passes for 92 yards and two scores, while Cameron Dalrymple hauled in four balls for 44 yards.
Huntingtown, which is in position to be the No. 1 seed in the 3A South Region and possibly the top overall seed in the 3A, is scheduled to close out its regular season at 6 p.m. Friday at Great Mills. The Hornets fell to St. Charles 33-8 in Week 8.
Zach Crounse completed 16 of 31 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown for Northern (5-3, 3-2). Rex Fleming caught 7 passes for 58 yards and also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown. Mark Nicholson has two receptions for 64 yards and a score, while JP Gross led the team's rushing attack with 51 yards.
Northern will close out its regular season when it hosts North Point at 7 p.m. Friday in a matchup of two teams that could potentially see each other again the next week in the 3A South Region playoffs. The Eagles defeated Thomas Stone in Week 8, 51-13.