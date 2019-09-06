Patuxent
Head coach: Nick Allen (third season)
Last year: 3-7, 3-3 (fourth in SMAC Chesapeake Division)
Athletes to watch: RB/LB Dajore Brooks (Sr., All-County), WR/DB Josiah Campbell (Sr.), RB/DB Dajerion Brooks (Jr.), OL/DL Cade Rocarek (Sr.), RB/LB Cameron Marshall (Sr.), WR Derrick Mellen (Sr.), OL/DL Willy McCloskey (Sr.)
Key personnel losses: QB/DB Tazman Davis (All-Conference, All-County), K Hunter Dixon (All-County), OL/DL Carter Johns, OL/DL Caleb Roach
Outlook: As one of the smaller schools in the conference, Allen is happy with the team’s overall numbers this year. The Panthers will rely on their senior leadership to help the program try to get back into the postseason and earn more wins than last year.
Coach’s comments: “We have good numbers for being a small school and had a bunch of people showing up for summer workouts. Our senior leadership is outstanding. I think when we go out there we should be competitive with everyone in the league this year.”
JOHN NISWANDER
Twitter: @johnniswander2