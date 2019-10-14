Stepping out into the hallway outside of the raucous Patuxent locker room on Friday night, a smiling Dajore Brooks thought back a couple hours to the start of the Panthers' game against the visiting Northern Patriots.
“We have to set the tone. You set the tone in the beginning and everyone will follow with you,” said the Patuxent senior. “They look at me as a leader. I have to lead them, so I have to set the tone for the rest of the game. I'm just doing my job.”
Brooks set the tone for his team on the third play from scrimmage, returning an interception 20 yards for a touchdown just 1 minute 3 seconds into the game. Dayton Leslie followed with a successful extra point and the Panthers made the points stand up, defeating the Patriots 7-6 in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference nondivision game between the county rivals.
The victory held tremendous significance for the Panthers, who earned just five wins combined over the previous two seasons, while Northern had reached the playoffs each of those years. Patuxent improved its record to 4-2 and put itself in excellent position in terms of qualifying for the playoff field in the Class 2A South Region.
“It's the most signature win we've had in my tenure,” Patuxent head coach Nick Allen said. “These kids, especially these seniors who came up as sophomores, have taken their lumps over the past couple years. They really set the tone for the future of what Patuxent's going to be. It's exciting.”
Northern (4-2) scored on an 11-yard pass from Zach Crounse to P.J. Schaeffer with 4:42 left in the opening half, but the Patriots missed the extra point to leave themselves chasing a point.
In the second half, the visitors drove into Patuxent territory every time they had the ball but could never put any more points on the board.
Northern turned the ball over on downs at the Patuxent 9-yard line, fumbled it away after driving down to the 20 on another possession and turned it over on downs at the Panthers' 28 with 1:25 remaining.
Still, after forcing a three-and-out and getting a hand on the subsequent Patuxent punt, the Patriots had one more shot starting from the Patuxent 35 with 25 ticks remaining. After two incomplete passes, Crounse hooked up with Mark Nicholson for a 14-yard gain to the 21. But Crounse's pass into the end zone on the game's final play fell incomplete to preserve the victory for Patuxent.
After losing its first two games of the season, Patuxent has reeled off four consecutive wins and is still unbeaten in SMAC Chesapeake Division play, holding a 3-0 record with three division games left on the regular schedule. The Panthers are scheduled to travel to Lackey for a 7 p.m. game this Friday against an unbeaten Chargers squad which went to 6-0 with a 49-12 win over McDonough in Week 6, then will finish with an Oct. 25 trip to Calvert and will host Westlake in the regular season finale on Nov. 1.
“The effort was unbelievable by the kids,” Allen said. “We had a great week of practice. The kids were really flying around. We had a pretty big shift in the way that we play after Week 2. The kids are working really, really hard and it's awesome to see it pay off in a game like this.
“I know it's just a regular season game against a [nondivision] opponent, but for our kids to come out and play like this against a team as good as Northern as huge for us.”
Northern's balanced offensive attack gained over double the yards of its opponent on Friday night. J.P. Gross rushed for 136 yards and Crounse passed for over 140 yards spreading the ball to five different receivers. But the Patriots were unable to finish drives with points, and thus suffered their second loss in three weeks.
Northern is scheduled to host Great Mills at 7 p.m. Friday versus a Hornets squad which fell 42-8 to North Point in Week 6, and then has a road trip to Huntingtown on tap for Week 8 before concluding the regular season at home against North Point on Nov. 1.
"Tonight was Patuxent's night," said Northern head coach Steve Crounse, who stepped down from the helm at Patuxent after 15 years to move to Northern following the 2016 season. "We made too many critical errors that we could not overcome. I am disappointed for our kids, they played hard. We have to find our identity as a team quickly and play with consistent passion as we head down the stretch.
"Hats off to coach Allen and his staff. I have shared many great memories with many of them. They are good men and good coaches, and great role models for those boys. I am proud to watch them persevere and pick up their flag and keep moving forward."
Winning four games in a row, including the last two against teams that had winning records, now has the Panthers feeling optimistic about what is still in front of them.
“To beat a team that everyone thinks we're going to lose to, that we're not supposed to beat ... four-game winning streak and a playoff spot probably, it's a great feeling,” Brooks said. “I think we should have all the confidence in the world. No one expected us to be where we are now. Shock the world, that's what we do.”