Walking through the halls by Patuxent High School’s gymnasium are reminders of what the Panthers football program once was.
Patuxent was participants in the postseason each season from 2011-16, and not only made the dance but regularly won games in the second season. From 2013-16, the Panthers won nine playoff games, reached a pair of Class 2A state finals and won the 2A state championship in 2015.
“For almost all of these kids, they’ve never had that experience at Patuxent of playoff football,” Patuxent head coach Nick Allen said. “Having all the stuff around is good, so it is important to know where you came from and who you represent and that you still have that alumni support from the first class. People know what the expectations are when you play at Patuxent and what you are ultimately working towards.”
Allen noted reminders of the past success of the program are nice to reminisce about, but this team is ready to make its own memories in 2019 and get back to playing postseason football.
“No one really talks about what we’ve done in the past, and we don’t live off of our past accomplishments,” Allen said. “It is all about what we are going to do this year, how we are going to keep working hard, and we are going to keep grinding to reach that next step on our ladder.”
This fall will be Allen’s third year at the helm for the Panthers, and some of the seniors on this year’s team have been with Allen all of their three years on varsity.
“As a third-year head coach, you start to see things a little different, and the biggest difference is that we have senior leadership now,” Allen said. “All of these kids that came up as sophomores and freshmen my first couple of years here are now seniors and juniors. Our senior leadership is outstanding. The seniors have definitely taken more ownership to this team and the legacy that is going to be left by this group.”
Dajore Brooks, a senior and All-County selection last year, is excited to help provide leadership by his actions on and off the field.
“As seniors, we have to be the leaders because the others look up to us. Even when I wasn’t a senior, other players were still looking up to me, so I just need to keep that going,” Brooks said. “If I start slacking, others could start slacking, but if I turn it up, then others will turn it up. It starts with the seniors though, and then the others will follow suit right behind.”
Brooks has been a workhouse out of Patuxent’s backfield, and is hoping to reach the century mark in rushing yards this fall.
“My personal goal for my senior year is to reach 1,000 rushing yards. I think I’m going to achieve it because each year I’ve gotten closer and closer. Last year I think I had about 700 yards,” Brooks said. “We have the same goal as a team each year and that is to win a state championship, but this year we need to take it little by little and day by day to keep getting better.”
Both the players and coaches were excited about the team’s camp this year and hope that the successful offseason will help translate into a successful regular season.
“This is going to be a good year of football for Patuxent I feel like,” senior Willy McCloskey said. “I’ve been with coach Allen for the past three years and I love him as a coach. He’s a great guy. We grinded at our team camp this year and we are a good team. We work together and are like a family.”
Allen noted with Patuxent being a small school, overall numbers have been an issue in other years, but he’s pleased with the numbers ahead of this season.
“We have good numbers for being a small school and had a bunch of people showing up for summer workouts,” Allen said. “We had a great experience with our team camp up at Shippensburg University (Pa.) and the guys up there were amazing and our kids performed beyond all expectations. There is a lot of holding each other accountable that is done by the kids. The coaches don’t really have to always be that voice because the kids are getting it amongst themselves.”
The Panthers’ senior leadership stems from a core of nine players who have been playing together on varsity since their sophomore years.
“We have very high expectations this year because we have a great core of seniors that have been playing for three years together,” senior Cade Rocarek said.
Brooks, McCloskey, Rocarek, and Josiah Campbell will serve as Allen’s captains for the 2019 campaign.
“Senior year, being a captain especially, it was a big surprise for me. I was extremely happy,” Campbell said. “I’m going to miss everybody, too. We want to leave something behind and help all the juniors out now so they can be great seniors next year.”
Patuxent opens its 2019 season at 7 tonight at home against Harford Tech. The season’s second week will see the Panthers traveling to play at Huntingtown on Sept. 13.
“I think when we go out there we should be competitive with everyone in the league this year,” Allen said. “Our schedule sets up a lot better this year since we don’t play the top four teams in the league the first four weeks this season.”
Twitter: @johnniswander2