On a Friday night when the team honored its seniors, most of whom were members of the junior varsity squad three years earlier as freshmen, the Patuxent High School football team cruised to its seventh straight victory in upending visiting Westlake, 27-6, in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division clash.
After opening the season with a pair of losses, Patuxent (7-2, 6-0 SMAC Chesapeake) will head into the Class 2A South Region playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the region. The fourth-seeded Panthers will host a familiar opponent in La Plata, the fifth seed, in the opening round on Friday night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The Warriors (6-3 overall) defeated Calvert, 32-2, to wrap up the regular season last week and will return to Lusby looking to avenge an a 21-14 setback on Oct. 4.
Friday versus Westlake, Patuxent got two touchdowns from its special teams as junior Trent Rocarek returned a punt 62 yards for a score in the second quarter and senior Dajore Brooke returned the second-half kickoff 78 yards for another touchdown.
"It sounds like a cliché when you hear people talk about special teams as one-third of the game," Panthers head coach Nick Allen said. "But we really do spend a lot of time on special teams. We have a great special teams coach, Paul Goldstein, and he is very adept at teaching the kids what needs to be done. Both Trent and Dajore turned in great returns and the blocking was tremendous."
Westlake (4-5, 2-4) also earned a berth in the expanded 2A South Region playoffs this week and will travel to Potomac in Prince George's County for a 6 p.m. contest Friday. Potomac edged Gwynn Park, 34-28, last week to secure the third seed and the chance to host sixth-seeded Westlake.
"We knew coming in here we were going to be on the road next week," Westlake head coach Tony Zaccarelli said. "We have to work on special teams. We also have to finish drives and clean up the penalties. Patuxent is a very sound football team. My kids played hard. The effort was there. We just have to fix some things moving forward."
Neither team failed to record a first down on its first two drives of the contest, but Patuxent got its first one in a big way. With less than a minute remaining in the first quarter, Adam Commodore found a hole off right tackle and raced 48 yards for a touchdown and kicker Dayton Leslie added the extra point to give the hosts a 7-0 lead.
Westalke failed to attain a first down on its subsequent possession and Patuxent soon doubled its lead courtesy of their first big special teams play of the night. Rocarek fielded a short punt on one hop, found a seam between blockers to his left then raced untouched for a 62-yard score that pushed the Panthers' lead to 13-0.
"I was looking for us to set up a wedge and from there I just followed my blocks," Rocarek said. "We've been taught all season to play the ball off one hop then look up. When I saw the hole open to my left, that's where I went. But the guys forming the wedge did a great job."
Patuxent's stellar special teams were evident again at the outset of the third quarter as well. Senior Dajore Brooks, who led the Panthers ground game with 101 yards on 15 carries, fielded the second-half kickoff on one hop then found a seam to his left and split the onrushing wave of Westlake pursuers and raced 78 yards for a touchdown. Another Leslie point-after put the Panthers up 20-0.
Westlake countered by marching 79 yards in nine plays, most of them runs by quarterback Jeremiah Maxwell, and the Wolverines ended Patuxent's shutout bid when Nigel Harrison scored from seven yards out with 4:33 left in the third quarter. Maxwell carried six times for 54 yards on the drive, including a 31-yard scamper.
Westlake marched deep into Patuxent territory on its next possession, but the Wolverines failed to emerge with points and turned the ball over on downs. The Panthers sealed the verdict when quarterback Dylan Lovett scored from four yards out and Leslie nailed another extra point to make it 27-6 with just over four minutes remaining.