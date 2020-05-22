Patuxent girls lacrosse had big senior class

Much like the La Plata High School girls lacrosse team which boasted 13 seniors, the Patuxent girls lacrosse team had 11 seniors on the roster for a spring season that never commenced due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Patuxent seniors Karley Trinidad and Grace Wilson began playing lacrosse together long before they headed to high school. Both could recall being teammates on local youth teams in elementary school and were eagerly looking forward to their final high school season together with the Panthers before going their separate ways to college this fall.
“I think we were all really excited about the season,” said Trinidad, who is headed to NCAA Division III Bethany College in West Virginia this fall to play women’s lacrosse and major in computer science. “Our practices were really good and we were about to take part in our first scrimmage when they postponed the season. We were all pretty optimistic that they would start the season at some point, but it never did.”
To add insult to injury, literally, for Trinidad, she had surgery on her left foot last summer in order to have ample time to rehab and recover for this spring. Despite several setbacks, including bone and skin infections, was nearly 100 percent when practices began in March. But like so many other athletes, her spring season was eventually nixed by the pandemic.
Wilson, who played four seasons on the Patuxent volleyball team and was about to complete her fourth season of lacrosse with Trinidad, also expected the senior-laden squad to enjoy a successful season. Wilson, who is headed to Towson University this fall to major in computer sciences with an emphasis on cybersecurity, is seeking to play club lacrosse in college.
“Even though we had 11 seniors on the team, this was almost like a rebuilding year,” Wilson said. “We had a lot of seniors last year, too, so this was our year to see how far we could go. I think we could have done really well. I’m really going to miss a lot of the girls, but me and Karley probably played for almost 10 years together going back to fourth or fifth grade.”
Like Wilson, Patuxent senior Jade McGrath also played volleyball for the school for four seasons and this spring would have been her third year on the lacrosse team, having bypassed her junior season. McGrath, who is headed to NCAA Division III Mary Baldwin University in Virginia for volleyball this fall, had expected her senior year on the lacrosse team would have been both memorable and special.
“You could see right from the first couple of practices that we were really bonding well together as a team,” McGrath said. “We were looking forward to our first scrimmage when they postponed the season. But I think we all thought we would start at some point and then we would have a chance to win the region championship and get a chance to play at states.”
In addition to McGrath, Trinidad and Wilson, Patuxent’s other senior girls lacrosse players were Kayla Singleton, Megan Forest, Alison Young, Briana Moore, Rachel Saenz, Emily Lowrance, Alivia Torney and Kate Pomenski. All of them are headed to college this fall with Singleton, Forest, Young, Saenz, Lowrance and Towney staying close to home at the College of Southern Maryland for the next two years.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1