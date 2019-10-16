The Leonardtown Raiders were able to jump out to an early advantage and never look back hosting the Patuxent Panthers in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game on Thursday.
“I was pleased with the way my team played tonight,” Raiders head coach Jennifer Henderson said.
After scoring two goals in the first 10 minutes, Leonardtown (8-3-1, 5-0 SMAC Chesapeake) was able to shut out the visitors and claim a 6-0 win.
“This was a good game,” Henderson said. “It is always good to get a divisional win. I thought the girls connected passes well and had some good off the ball movement.”
Raiders senior Megan St. Laurent scored the game’s first goal about four minutes into the contest to put Leonardtown ahead 1-0. Roughly four minutes later, junior Alyssa Russell added to the Raiders’ lead with her first of two tallies to put Leonardtown ahead 2-0.
“Leonardtown played good, as they always do,” Patuxent head coach Rico Aris said. “They just beat us all across the field and got us out of our game early and kept us there.”
The Panthers (3-6-1, 0-4) generated their first corner kick opportunity with about seven minutes left in the opening half, but were unable to break through on the scoreboard.
Before the half, Russell added another goal as Leonardtown led 3-0 at the intermission.
In the second half, the Raiders capitalized on scoring goals early in the frame just as they did in the first half.
Just two minutes into the second half, Leonardtown sophomore Brooke Henderson found the back of the net to put the hosts up 4-0.
“We have a few concerning injuries that we are trying to work through and we are just trying to increase our speed of play a little bit more heading into the playoffs,” Jen Henderson said.
The Raiders added another goal about five minutes after Brooke Henderson’s tally off the foot of sophomore Julianna Schilling to lead 5-0.
“We definitely didn’t play our best,” Aris said. “We’ve had about four injuries and then we had two more during the game.”
The final Leonardtown goal came with about 16 minutes left off of the foot of sophomore Isabella Dever as the Raiders scored six goals from five different players in the victory.
“It was a little frustrating that we probably suffered our sixth concussion this season,” Aris said. “[Soccer] is a tough and physical game, but we are back at it tomorrow at practice getting ready for the end of the season.”
Patuxent is slated to host Great Mills at 6 tonight, while Leonardtown is scheduled next to host Northern at 6 p.m. Friday.
Twitter: @johnniswander2