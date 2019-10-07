La Plata 0 14 0 0
Patuxent 7 0 7 7
First quarter
P — Brooks 75 pass from Commodore (Leslie kick), 10:25
Second quarter
LaP — Sanders 39 run (pass failed), 5:17
LaP — Tippett 79 run (Lopez run), 9:16
Third quarter
P — Commodore 16 run (Leslie kick), 7:25
Fourth quarter
P — Commodore 4 run (Leslie kick), 3:23
Team stats
La Plata (11 first downs, 37-281 rushing, 127 passing, 1-0 fumbles, 7-50 penalties)
Patuxent (10 first downs, 25-144 rushing, 128 passing, 2-1 fumbles, 5-40 penalties)
Top individual performers
Rushing — LaP: Tippett 8-145, Sanders 11-87, Stout 9-45; P: Brooks 12-87, Commodore 9-56
Passing — LaP: Bowman 8-21-3 127; P: Commodore 6-11-0 128
Receiving — LaP: Thomas 2-29, Smith 1-21, Stout 1-29, Cobb 1-18; P: Brooks 3-91