La Plata 0 7 0 0
Patuxent 6 0 0 12
First quarter
P — T. Rocarek 63 pass from Commodore (kick failed), 1:45
Second quarter
LaP — Thomas 34 pass from Smith (Thomas kick), 12:00
Fourth quarter
P —T. Rocarek 10 pass from Commodore (pass failed), 6:14
P — Commodore 39 interception return (pass failed), 8:40
Team stats
La Plata (11 first downs, 38-97 rushing, 86 passing, 2-0 fumbles, 3-15 penalties)
Patuxent (6 first downs, 29-144 rushing, 121 passing, 2-2 fumbles, 4-45 penalties)
Top individual performers
Rushing — LaP: Stout 9-51, Cuevas 14-47; P: Dajo. Brooks 17-108, Commodore 9-22, Daje. Brooks 3-14
Passing — LaP: Smith 1-1-0 34, Bowman 5-12-1 52; P: Commodore 4-5-1 121
Receiving — LaP: Thomas 4-74, Stout 2-12; P: T. Rocarek 3-82, Grabill 1-39