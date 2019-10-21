Patuxent 7 14 7 7
Lackey 6 0 7 8
First quarter
L — Thompson 10 run (kick failed), 3:58
P — Brooks 37 run (Leslie kick), 6:10
Second quarter
P — Brooks 20 run (Leslie kick), 8:21
P — Grabill 22 pass from Commodore (Leslie kick), 11:54
Third quarter
L — Thompson 1 run (Seger kick), 7:02
P – Brooks 9 run (Leslie kick), 8:08
Fourth quarter
P — T. Rocarek 31 pass from Lovett (Leslie kick), 6:39
L — Thompson 5 run (Cobey run), 7:31
Team stats
Patuxent (12 first downs, 36-302 rushing, 79 passing, 2-0 fumbles, 4-48 penalties)
Lackey (15 first downs, 42-182 rushing, 91 passing, 4-1 fumbles, 5-55 penalties)
Top individual performers
Rushing — P: Daje. Brooks 5-113, Commodore 13-107, Dajo. Brooks 13-78; L: Thompson 31-132
Passing — P: Commodore 5-6-0 48, Lovett 1-1-0 31; L: Echard 5-8-1 91
Receiving – P: Dajo. Brooks 3-15, T. Rocarek 1-31, Grabill 1-22, Delair 1-11; L: Cobey 2-8, Claud 1-46, Morgan 1-10