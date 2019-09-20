Patuxent 4, Leonardtown 0
Patuxent 2 2
Leonardtown 0 0
Goals: Patuxent (Eells, Horton, Amadio, Hill)
Saves: Patuxent (Wolf 1); Leonardtown (VanRyswick 11)
Twitter: @johnniswander2
