Patuxent 0 1 1
McDonough 0 1 0
Goals: Patuxent (Tompkins, Estrada); McDonough (Sheckells)
Saves: Patuxent (Thompson 16); McDonough (Gibbs 9)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.