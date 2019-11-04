The 2019 season was always going to be a different sort of journey for the seniors on Patuxent's field hockey team.
After the program experienced nothing but success, including a 2017 Class 1A state championship amid three straight state semifinal appearances and two consecutive trips to the state final, the Panthers graduated a huge group of seniors who had been instrumental in all of the accomplishments.
But with Saturday's 1-0, double overtime win in the 1A state quarterfinals over the visiting Francis Scott Key Eagles — the Carroll County school Patuxent defeated for the state title in 2017 — the Panthers earned their spot back in the state semifinals just as they have each of the previous four seasons.
“This group, when I talk about identity, they had to figure out who they are based on the fact that they lost a really strong group of leaders with a really strong résumé that walked away last year,” Patuxent head coach Lynn Powell said, “and they were a part of that, so then they have to figure out the rest. There are five starting sophomores and a freshman. Those older girls had to create that identity with them. The fact that they get to go back and represent our program again I think validates the fact that they are just as good.”
Patuxent (12-3 overall) scored the game's only goal on senior Zoe Elliott's tally 3 minutes 28 seconds into the second overtime session.
“It was really just all of us coming together as a team and wanting the best for all of us,” Elliott said. “We really worked for what we wanted. The last 10 minutes just came together perfectly.”
The Panthers opened the quarterfinal maybe a bit on the tentative side, according to Powell, but worked through it to ultimately earn their way back to the classification's final four.
Having been through a bit of a regular season rollercoaster, at least relative to the program's traditional success, Patuxent had plenty of experience to draw upon with the game's outcome hanging in the balance. Specifically, a 1-0 overtime loss to Northern on Sept. 25, in which the Panthers could not find a way to put one in the cage and ultimately lost to their county rival.
“We came out, I think, maybe a little scared and fought through,” Powell said. “This whole season has been learning who the kids are and who this team is, what their identity is. Every single time they keep surprising me. ... A lot of times failures end up making you a little stronger. The Northern game definitely came up a couple times. We just won on the same goal in the same situation that we lost to Northern. Sometimes things like that make you stronger later, and this is much more important.
“I'm just seeing so much more real confidence from the girls. They just kept fighting, every mistake they made today. We didn't have one of our best stick games today, but they just kept fighting.”
Patuxent, which was seeded fourth among the eight 1A quarterfinalists, is scheduled to play top-seeded Liberty in the 1A semifinals at Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. After all the Panthers have been through, Elliott was pleased the team was able to uphold the program's tradition to get another chance in the state semifinals.
“Losing the nine seniors last year kind of made us want to persevere and become the best that we could be,” she said. “We've just put in so much work. Three hours every day after school in practice to get this far and to keep going.
“It's just amazing to be able to experience it again my senior year and to go back with a completely different group. We all deserved it, and we're just carrying on the legacy.”
Huntingtown reaches 3A semifinals
Entering the state quarterfinals as the top seed in the 3A classification, the Hurricanes advanced by defeating eighth-seeded C.M. Wright of Harford County 1-0 at Huntingtown on Friday afternoon.
Emma Pike scored the game's only goal on a corner to earn the Hurricanes (15-0) their first state semifinal appearance since 2015.
Huntingtown, which has never appeared in a state championship game, is scheduled to play fourth-seeded Westminster in the 3A semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Paint Branch High School.