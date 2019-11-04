Westlake    0 0 6 0

Patuxent    7 6 7 7

First quarter

P — Commodore 48 run (Leslie kick), 11:02

Second quarter

P — Rocarek 62 punt return (kick failed), :44

Third quarter

P — Brooks 78 kickoff return (Leslie kick), :10

W — Harrison 7 run (pass failed), 7:23

Fourth quarter

P — Lovett 4 run (Leslie kick), 7:27

Team stats

Westlake (7 first downs, 31-104 rushing, 85 passing, 1-0 fumbles, 6-60 penalties)

Patuxent (9 first downs, 29-212 rushing, 42 passing, 2-1 fumbles, 10-120 penalties)

Top individual performers

Rushing — W: Maxwell 16-80; P: Brooks 15-101, Commodore 7-70

Passing — Maxwell 8-14-1 85; P: Lovett 2-6-0 42

Receiving -- W: Walker 5-30, Harrison 2-37; P: Commodore 1-23, Brooks 1-19

