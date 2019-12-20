After a tough loss in the final bout on Thursday at the hands of Northern, the Great Mills Hornets wrestling team got back to the fundamentals of the sport and swept the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tri-match at Calvert High School with Patuxent to earn two wins over a pair of Calvert County schools on Tuesday.
“Overall, we did pretty well,” Hornets head coach Carl Van Dunk said. “My guys stuck to the fundamentals and worked those moves that help them win and have helped them win this whole season so far.”
Great Mills (6-1 overall) topped Calvert, 66-18 and earned the sweep with a 51-19 win over the Panthers. Patuxent (3-2) salvaged a split on the day with a 58-24 victory over the hosting Cavaliers (2-3).
“We looked halfway decent, but not as good as we’ve looked before,” Calvert head coach Matt Bancroft said. “There are a lot of simple issues that we have to work on. They are still learning the fundamentals and we have a really young group.”
In the first match of the night, Calvert was able to win two of the first three bouts against Great Mills. Will Green pinned his opponent in the first period of the 145-pound bout to grant the hosts a 6-0 edge before the Hornets’ Marquis Proctor knotted the score with a third-period pin over Cody Moore at 152.
Matt Davis earned a first-period pin at 160 to put the Cavaliers in front 12-6 before Great Mills would go on to take 10 of the final 11 bouts with four coming via the forfeit.
“We have two kids that are returners and that’s about it, so it is always hard when you have such limited numbers,” Bancroft said. “We are trying to push to get more kids in, but other than that, our guys are working hard.”
Calvert’s Tim Hall earned a pin at 132 to account for the Cavaliers’ only other points against Great Mills, while Jamie Knott (170), Trevon Jordan (182), William Doughty (182), Ashton Rice (220), Wilfred Vergara (126) and Gabe Brito (138) each picked up wins with pins for the Hornets.
“We are a team to be reckoned with this year,” said Van Dunk, whose team is slated to compete in the Fairmont Heights High School tournament today and Saturday. “We are coming for North Point and Huntingtown after Christmas.”
The Hornets completed the sweep by winning 10 of the 14 bouts versus the Panthers.
All four of Patuxent’s victories came in the final six bouts after the Hornets led 39-0. David Gilbert (113) and Jazik Sanabria (132) picked up victories with first-period pins, while Chase James (138) and Ashton Stuckey (145) won with technical falls in the third period.
In the final match of the night, the Panthers took 10 of the 14 bouts versus Calvert, including four via a forfeit.
Patuxent’s Randy Windsor (160) and Calvert’s Cade Meredith (170) began the match with first-period pins to knot the score at 6.
The Panthers extended their advantage to 47-12 with four forfeits and wins from Ian Flaherty (182), Cody Gronda (195) and Ethan Serra (126). The Cavaliers’ other three victories versus Patuxent came via the pin from Sam Green (285), Hall (132) and Davis (152).
“All the kids that are here now really want to be here which is good, and hopefully they all step up and do really well by the end of the year,” said Bancroft, whose team is scheduled to be at La Plata at 5:30 p.m. today.
Patuxent’s next SMAC match is slated for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Huntingtown.
