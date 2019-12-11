For three Southern Maryland Athletic Conference wrestling teams, Thursday marked the start of the 2019-2020 season.
The Chopticon Braves were able to find success on the mats and earned two wins to start the season after sweeping the SMAC tri-match on Thursday night with Patuxent and McDonough held at Patuxent High School.
“Our goal is to make regional duals and finish in the top four in the region,” Chopticon head coach Dane Kramer said. “We have three to four really top-notch kids that aren’t going to lose a match and hopefully they move on like we expect them to. Hopefully some of our younger kids that lost here continue to get better and stay off their backs, so we just have to get one or two other guys to beat someone and we will be in the matches.”
The Braves (2-0 overall) topped McDonough 60-18 and held off a Panthers comeback to earn a 45-36 win over the hosts for the sweep. Patuxent was able to earn a split with a 60-24 win over McDonough.
In the closest match of the night based on the final team scores, the Panthers almost pulled off a comeback victory after trailing 42-12 to the Braves.
Chopticon won six of the first seven bouts with pins and appeared to be headed to victory before a pin 11 seconds into the 113-pound bout by senior David Gilbert save the Panthers (1-1) something to cheer for.
Chopticon’s Trey Kratko won the next bout with a win late in the first period before the hosts took the next four bouts with three pins and one via a forfeit by Panthers freshman JP Jones (126) to pull to within six points with one match left.
“Chopticon I knew was going to be a battle,” Patuxent head coach Mike Bartley said. “I knew that they were tough in the upper weights, and I knew they had a pretty good lineup in the middle. I knew it was going to come down to the end, it was just that last one we came up a little short. I am proud of our guys and the way they worked tonight. They wrestled really well.”
In the final bout, Chopticon’s Brian Harris was able to defeat Patuxent senior Randy Windsor 9-7 in the 152-pound bout to help the Braves complete the sweep.
“The ones on our team I expected to win won, and the ones that lost, I expected a few of them to stay off of their backs and it wouldn’t have been so close,” Kramer said. “In the end, it was a close match of pretty even teams that came right down to the end. We are just glad we are walking away here with two wins.”
Chopticon was able to defeat McDonough by taking 10 bouts total with eight coming via the pin and two forfeits. The match featured one double forfeit at 126.
McDonough (0-2) won three bouts, all via the pin, from Byron Rodriguez (132), Chris Evans (170) and Jamear Stephenson (285).
“All of the coaches and captains are very impressed with how we did,” Rams assistant coach Joshua Massey said. “It has really been night and day for the past four years just getting better and better.”
First up on the mats Tuesday night was the Panthers versus the Rams. Patuxent got off to an early lead on back-to-back first-period pins from junior Ashton Stuckey (145) and Windsor (152).
“I thought our first match against McDonough went very well,” Bartley said. “I’m glad to see that [McDonough] has more wrestlers this year and I think they are just going to continue to get better. We have a lot of ninth graders who came out tonight and filled in pretty good.”
The Rams earned pins from Nolyn Hudler (120), Evans (170), Julio DeJesus (220) and Stephenson (285) throughout the contest, but the hosts were able to seal the victory and earn a split.
“When we wrestled Patuxent last year, they sunk us,” Massey said. “We didn’t get a single win against them, but now to come in and get a few wins in there shows we are definitely developing as wrestlers. Our captains are helping the new guys continue to get better and we are excited for the future and the rest of the season.”
McDonough, which placed second at the Keaser Classic tournament on Saturday where Elizabeth Heglar was named female wrestler of the tournament, is next scheduled to be at Huntingtown at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
On tap next for Chopticon is a scheduled home contest versus St. Charles at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Patuxent is next slated to host a tri-match versus Calvert and Great Mills at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
