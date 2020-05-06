Port Republic resident Wilcox heading to Chowan for softball

Heading into the spring, Port Republic resident and Bishop McNamara High School senior softball pitcher Bailey Wilcox was on the cusp of breaking the school record for strikeouts and was seeking to lead the Mustangs to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title.
But amid the expanding coronavirus pandemic that has virtually nixed all indoor and outdoor athletics events across the country, Wilcox will fall shy of both those personal and team goals. Nevertheless, she has taken one step toward the future as she signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Chowan University in North Carolina, an NCAA Division II school which is now part of Conference Carolinas.
“I was a little disappointed that we could not play this spring,” Wilcox said. “We were excited about the team that we had coming back and we thought we had a chance to win the WCAC championship. I also had some personal goals in mind as well. We had looked good in practice and our preseason scrimmages, so it was tough not to be able to have a season.”
Wilcox, an All-WCAC first-team selection as a pitcher last season, had missed the start of the 2019 campaign with a foot injury but came back to enjoy a solid campaign that had McNamara three outs away from facing Virginia’s Bishop O’Connell in the WCAC title game, only to get upended by eventual WCAC champion St. Mary’s Ryken.
Wilcox also became only the second McNamara pitcher in school history to eclipse the 500-strikeout plateau and was only 14 shy of breaking the school record of 546 held by Laurie Irons. Wilcox and McNamara head coach Angelina Diehlman both expected that record to fall in the team’s second game, but Irons remains the strikeout leader for now.
“As a sophomore [in 2018], Bailey was nominated for the Gatorade Maryland Softball Player of the Year, the first time in school history for a McNamara softball player,” Diehlman said. “She missed the start of last season with a foot injury, but as soon as the cast came off she trained hard to get herself back to the pitching mound.”
Mechanicsville resident and Bishop O’Connell senior Meadow Sacadura, who is heading to the University of Maryland this fall, has faced Wilcox occasionally over the years. Last spring in their lone encounter, Sacadura went 4 for 4 off Wilcox in a regular season game and she probably faced Wilcox fewer than 10 times during their three seasons in WCAC outings.
“I’ve been able to get some hits off of her,” Sacadura said, “but she gets a lot of batters out by attacking the strike zone the first two pitches and then throwing the next pitch up in the zone to get batters to chase. She’s more of a spin pitcher and she is very effective when she gets ahead in the count and then uses her riseball.”
Wilcox will be one of four freshman on the Chowan roster next spring. Like most spring sports teams throughout the country, Chowan was able to play a partial schedule before the NCAA cancelled subsequent games amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Chowan went 8-11, suffering a seven-game losing streak at one point before winning five of its last eight games.
“I am really looking forward to pitching for Chowan,” Wilcox said. “They have a very good softball program and I really like the coaches. They are in a pretty good conference now and they face a lot of good competition in that league. That’s what really motivates me to keep getting better knowing that I am always going to have really good competition.”
