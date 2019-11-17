Calvert      0   0  7  0

Potomac   13 15 3 14

First quarter

P — Carter-Williams 9 run (Gwinn kick), 4:42

P — Dyches 17 pass from Anthony (kick failed), 11:09

Second quarter

P — Carter-Williams 12 run (Gwinn kick), 4:30

P — Holmes 3 run (Dyches pass from Anthony), 10:16

Third quarter

P — FG Gwinn 23, 9:35

C — Harris 74 pass from Floria (Wood kick), 11:25

Fourth quarter

P — Cook 25 pass from Anthony (Gwinn kick), 3:07

P — Cook 11 pass from Howard (Gwinn kick), 7:36

Team stats

Calvert (7 first downs, 19-45 rushing, 119 passing, 1-0 fumbles, 5-40 penalties)

Potomac (12 first downs, 24-176 rushing, 88 passing, 1-0 fumbles, 4-30 penalties)

Top individual performers

Rushing — C: Floria 7-22; P: Carter-Williams 16-103

Passing — C: Floria 6-19-0 119; P: Anthony 5-7-0 72

Receiving — C: Harris 3-81; P: Dyches 4-56

Twitter: @tblacksomds1