Calvert 0 0 7 0
Potomac 13 15 3 14
First quarter
P — Carter-Williams 9 run (Gwinn kick), 4:42
P — Dyches 17 pass from Anthony (kick failed), 11:09
Second quarter
P — Carter-Williams 12 run (Gwinn kick), 4:30
P — Holmes 3 run (Dyches pass from Anthony), 10:16
Third quarter
P — FG Gwinn 23, 9:35
C — Harris 74 pass from Floria (Wood kick), 11:25
Fourth quarter
P — Cook 25 pass from Anthony (Gwinn kick), 3:07
P — Cook 11 pass from Howard (Gwinn kick), 7:36
Team stats
Calvert (7 first downs, 19-45 rushing, 119 passing, 1-0 fumbles, 5-40 penalties)
Potomac (12 first downs, 24-176 rushing, 88 passing, 1-0 fumbles, 4-30 penalties)
Top individual performers
Rushing — C: Floria 7-22; P: Carter-Williams 16-103
Passing — C: Floria 6-19-0 119; P: Anthony 5-7-0 72
Receiving — C: Harris 3-81; P: Dyches 4-56