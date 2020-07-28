With the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 2020 season canceled after earlier plans to begin in July, current Blue Crabs pitcher and pitching coach Daryl Thompson talked about the lost season.
Southern Maryland News: Having played and pitched nearly every summer since your days in elementary school, what is it like not having the chance to play for the first time in well over 20 years?
Thompson: It’s definitely been different. We had talked about having a season start in June and then maybe July and then all of a sudden it was just canceled altogether. This might be the first summer since I was four years old that I have not been able to play competitively. At some point everyone was hoping to make it happen. I’m 35, so I don’t know how many chances I have left to pitch.
SoMd News: With all of the precautions that are being taken to make the stadiums safe for players and fans prior to the 2021 season, how much are you looking forward to seeing the fans back in the stands for Blue Crabs home games?
Thompson: You know, we have a very loyal fan base down here. This is my community. I pitched for La Plata and I am still part of this community. There are a lot of safety concerns for players and for fans. I think every player and every fan will make that choice. If they think it’s safe to play or attend games then they will definitely be here.
SoMd News: You’re one of very few players in the Atlantic League who reached the major leagues. What do you tell the players who have been sent here after failing to get past single-A or double-A?
Thompson: Getting to the major leagues [with the Cincinnati Reds] was always a dream of mine and everyone’s dream in this league. So few guys get that opportunity. The one thing that I tell pitchers is they have to find different ways to get guys out. When I was in the majors I could throw 95-96 miles per hour. I can’t do that anymore. I had to find other ways to set up hitters and our pitchers will have to make adjustments to how they pitch.
SoMd News: Last season you were the league’s top pitcher at the age of 34 while serving as pitching coach for the Blue Crabs for the first time. What was the key to leading the league in wins (15) and strikeouts (162) on a team that missed the playoffs?
Thompson: Once I took the job as pitching coach I realized that I had to show the guys what I meant by using different pitches to set up hitters. I can’t throw my fastball by these hitters anymore. I was never really a big strikeout pitcher. For me it became all about using different pitches to get ahead of the hitters and relying more on my movement and location to get outs and also keep walks down.
SoMd News: The Blue Crabs recently announced that they will host a pair of tournaments in September and promptly named them ‘The Daryl Thompson Invitational’ in your honor. How much does that mean to you and how much are you looking forward to being here for those games?
Thompson: One day L.J. Hoes and I and Courtney [Knichel] were talking and L.J. suggested they name the tournament for me and Courtney ran with it and it’s been that way ever since. It’s definitely flattering a a little humbling. I was born and raised here and I still live and work here, so just seeing my face on the logo was exciting.
