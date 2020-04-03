SMAC boys, girls basketball players receive all-conference honors

When the selections of the Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association and Southern Maryland Girls Basketball Coaches Association were announced last month, coaches and players from all three counties in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were represented in various ways.
Westlake High School senior forward Cameron Tweedy was among the SMBCA first-team selections and tabbed as the player of the year after leading the Wolverines with 19.4 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. Great Mills fourth-year head coach Jeff Burrell and Huntingtown third-year head coach Tobias Jenifer were named co-coaches of the year.
“Really, for me it’s all about the kids and the other coaches,” Jenifer said. “It was exciting to hear that I had been honored along with Jeff, whose done a great job coaching down there at Great Mills. But I really owe it all to the kids and my other coaches. They all put in the hard work and it’s exciting and somewhat humbling to win an award like that.”
Tweedy, along with St. Charles seniors Max Brooks and Tremaine Chesley, Huntingtown senior guard Kedrick Frink, La Plata junior guard Stalin Oaks, Great Mills sophomore guard Isiah Mills, Calvert junior guard Mark Rachic and Thomas Stone sophomore forward Jacory Wilkes were all named to the SMBCA first team.
“It was a great four years,” Tweedy said. “Being able to be with a great group of guys the last four years, it meant a lot to me. We had a great coach [Ed Mouton] and everyone really played well together and worked well together. Personally, I thought I was able to accomplish a lot of things.”
Great Mills senior guard Jarale Barnes, Huntingtown senior guard Charles Contee, Westlake senior guard Stanley Harley, Leonardtown senior guards Tyreke Herbert and Eric Long, St. Charles senior guard Omar McGann, Lackey senior forward Eric Rowland and Thomas Stone senior forward Leonardo Wilson were all selected to the All-SMBCA second team.
Getting honorable mention selections were Isaiah Foote and Isaiah Jones (Calvert), Jacob VanDevander (Chopticon), Maurice Kent (Great Mills), Jayden Holland (Huntingtown), Darran Johnson (Lackey), Joseph Cottle (La Plata), Martin Wilson Jr. (Leonardtown), Brandon Dyson (McDonough), Toby Somerville (Patuxent), Robert Martin and Jon Salo (Northern), Jayvin Brown and Teddy Gleaton (North Point), Amir Dade and Klayton Batten (St. Charles), Kire Hines and Jerrell McCready (Thomas Stone) and Justin Bryson and Kamari Ramsey (Westlake).
The top spots in girls was a Great Mills sweep with senior forward Toyin Allen getting player of the year honors and Hornets eighth-year head coach Matt Wood receiving the coach of the year award.
“Overall, I would say it’s a very good group of girls from across the conference," Wood said. "There were a few standouts, but there was a good blend of talent from all three counties and classifications and ages. It wasn’t necessarily senior heavy. There are a lot of underclassmen on the All-County teams this year. A lot of the SMAC teams were young this year, so the next two, three years the league should remain very competitive.”
Allen received an All-Chesapeake Division first-team selection as well along with Calvert senior guard Kensley Benjamin, Chopticon senior forward Katelynn Perrotta, Great Mills sophomore center Nakeya Hall, Huntingtown junior guard Arriyana Bracero and Leonardtown senior guard Jasmine Carter.
On the All-Potomac Division first team were La Plata senior guard Kaleigh Shaw, Lackey junior center Jurnee McLendon, McDonough freshman guard Alona Jones, North Point sophomore guard Natalie Johnson, St. Charles freshman guard Mia Johnson and Westlake senior forward Leah Johnson.
Honorable mention selections in the Chesapeake Division were Maddie Eagle and Asja Jones (Calvert), Caitlyn Burch and Darcy White (Chopticon), Alaina Bernich and Kyla Daniels (Great Mills), Crista Link and Kayla Gray (Huntingtown), Tori Bowles and Tamara Bush (Leonardtown), Camryn Beaver and Kaila Pruitt (Northern) and Amber Alderman and Jade McGrath (Patuxent).
Honorable mention selections in the Chesapeake Division were Callie Culhane and Rykah Dowling (Lackey), Gabrielle Richards, Alexis Smith (La Plata), Tia Dixson and Ainsley Kidwell (McDonough), Analecia Hawkins and Davia Jenifer (North Point), Moriah Jones and Jaila Walton (St. Charles), Sasha Louisy-Gillard and Danya Smith (Thomas Stone) and Sa’Niyah Council and Janelle Fields (Westlake).
While the 2019-2020 season is officially over for many of the all-conference selections, St. Charles boys (26-1 overall) and Westlake girls (15-10) are waiting to see when and if they will have a chance to play for state titles. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Spartans, Wolverines and the other remaining teams were unable to participate in the state semifinals and remain unsure whether they ever will.
“When you look at the season we had, I thought guys like Max and Tremaine really earned their spot on the first team,” Campbell said. “Both got a lot of consideration for player of the year, too. We had a number of players also make it onto second team and honorable mention and that was well deserved. Now we’re just hoping to eventually play for a state title.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1