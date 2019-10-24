Boys
Team
1. North Point 73* (won by tiebreaker), 2. Chopticon 73, 3. Leonardtown 89, 4. Huntingtown 105, 5. Northern 111, 6. Calvert 145, 7. La Plata 163, 8. Patuxent 176, 9. Great Mills 234, 10. Lackey 350, 11. McDonough 351, 12. St. Charles 353, 13. Westlake 368
Individual
1. Doughty (NP) 16:02.2, 2. McGirr (H) 16:14.2, 3. J. Wedding (Ch) 16:21.0, 4. Z. Wedding (Ch) 16:24.1, 5. Bryant (NP) 16:35.0, 6. Singletary (Ca) 16:43.1, 7. Musumeci (P) 16:52.6, 8. Amisano (N) 16:58.3, 9. Foulkes (H) 16:59.8, 10. King (N) 17:11.2
Girls
Team
1. Northern 53, 2. Leonardtown 75, 3. Huntingtown 76, 4. Calvert 92, 5. Great Mills 116, 6. Chopticon 162, 7. Patuxent 190, 8. North Point 200, 9. Lackey 238, 10. La Plata 263
Individual
1. Olson (N) 18:54.7, 2. O'Brien (Lt) 19:13.7, 3. Brotherton (GM) 19:31.6, 4. Fowler (Ch) 19:38.7, 5. Prince (Ca) 19:46.7, 6. Ray (Lt) 19:47.5, 7. Mack (N) 19:50.6, 8. Miller (Ca) 20:09.5, 9. Wilcher (H) 20:16.4, 10. Willey (P) 20:24.8