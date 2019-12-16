Prince George's 0 0 0 7
SMAC 0 6 0 6
Second quarter
SMAC — Floria 1 run (kick failed), 3:31
Fourth quarter
PG — McCants 19 run (Gregory kick), 1:02
SMAC — Brooks 5 run (pass failed), 13:31
Team stats
Prince George's (11 first downs, 33-162 rushing, 92 passing, 3-0 fumbles, 10-73 penalties)
SMAC (20 first downs, 43-201 rushing, 84 passing, 1-1 fumbles, 5-40 penalties)
Top individual performers
Rushing — PG: McCants 8-45, Lone 5-33, Shannon 6-27; SMAC: Brooks 12-78, Floria 9-56, Thompson 8-33
Passing — PG: Otey 6-12-1 89, Greenleaf 1-7-1 3; SMAC: Floria 6-16-2 73, Bowman 1-4-0 11
Receiving — PG: Pettaway 1-42, Byrd 2-32, Parker 2-12; SMAC: Blount-Foster 6-74