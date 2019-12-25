Many seniors who competed this fall for their respective Southern Maryland Athletic Conference soccer teams had one last chance to take the field on Dec. 4 for the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Senior All-Star games at North Point High School in Waldorf.
Calvert head girls soccer coach John Baker and several of his players were prominent throughout the contest, but Northern’s girls did not participate in the game for various reasons. Baker and North Point head coach Kiante Webb divided up the player pool for the contest and both enjoyed overseeing the senior soccer players who participated in their final game together.
“This was the second year that it’s been brought back and it seems like it’s growing,” Baker said. “I thought we had a really good crowd and the girls had a lot of fun. It was one last chance for me to coach my seniors and it was one last chance for all the seniors to play with each other and play against one another.”
Calvert seniors Claire Williams, London Lewis, Makenna Kelsey, Kaitlyn Vilkoski and Flor Katz-Starr were integral parts of the Cavaliers’ successful run to the 2A state title this past fall. Lewis scored twice in the All-Star game and Huntingtown senior Audrey Flanagan and La Plata senior Ally Parr each scored once during the contest.
“We probably had as many girls from Charles County there as the other counties,” Webb said. “It was a lot of fun for me and John and for the girls. I definitely think the senior all-star game is only going to continue to grow. We had a lot of girls there and a good crowd and next year I should have a few of my [North Point] girls there and that will be a lot of fun.”
Northern captured its second straight 3A state girls soccer title this fall thanks largely to the efforts of junior Rachel Deresky, who scored four goals in the Patriots’ 5-0 victory over Howard County’s Wilde Lake in the championship game. Seniors Taylor Tolson, Caroline Stansbury and Eliza McLane, however, did not participate in the all-star game.
“Once the high school season ended, I think my girls were already back into club soccer mode,” Northern head coach John Battle said. “They chose not to play. Once soccer seasons ends, I am already in wrestling mode. I think we had our first match that night, so I knew I could not be there.”
Charles and St. Mary’s County schools did not fare as well in the postseason as Calvert and Northern, but players from Chopticon, Great Mills, Leonardtown, Lackey and Westlake all participated in the All-star event.
Lackey junior Savannah McBain, who also wrestles and plays softball for the Chargers, is set to graduate from high school one year earlier than triplet siblings Jeremy McBain and Shelby McBain, both who also play soccer for the school.
In the SMAC Senior All-Star boys soccer game that followed, the Chesapeake squad forged a 3-0 victory over the Potomac team.
Bobby Davis (Patuxent) notched the lone goal of the first half on an assist from Ben Pigg (Northern).
In the second half, Chris MacWilliams (Calvert) scored off an assist from Devin Tran (Northern) and Darrien Coates (Huntingtown) sealed it with a goal off an assist from Huntingtown’s Danny Russell.
“It was great to be able to coach my seniors one last time,” said Potomac coach Chris Butler, who guided La Plata to the 2A state final in his last game as the Warriors head coach. “Right now, Chesapeake schools just have a little more talent than we have at the Potomac Schools. But it was two really good halves of soccer and it was nice for all the seniors to have one last chance to play in an All-Star game.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1