SMAC tennis teams enjoyed banner 2019 season

One year after the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference witnessed one individual and one doubles tandem capture state tennis championships, ending a drought of over 40 years, the conference saw the current decade begin with another drought of sorts.
Last spring, Huntingtown senior Taiyo Tougas captured the Class 3A state boys singles crown and Northern’s Emma O’Kane and Alex Pinkham won the 3A state girls doubles title. Great Mills’ Laura Feckova was the girls singles state runner-up, while Huntingtown’s Brody White and Sydney Nader were the mixed doubles finalists and the Hurricanes finished second in the team title chase.
Tougas, O’Kane and Pinkham helped end a 41-year state tennis title drought for SMAC athletes dating back to 1977 when the only other state champion was crowned. The conference sent 14 entries, spanning all three Southern Maryland counties, to states because of successful regional showings.
But this spring, tennis, along with the other sports, never had the chance to get started and athletes from across the SMAC never had the opportunity to pursue various titles.
“I know a lot of our seniors and our coaches were really looking forward to the spring season,” Northern athletic director Stacey Karcesky said. “Boys lacrosse, girls track and our tennis team were really eager to get the season started. It was tough for all of our athletes and our coaches. Our tennis team has really come a long way the last couple of years.”
Last spring when SMAC teams were well represented at the state tournament, Tougas emerged with the boys 3A state singles title by defeating Michael Kimack of Mount Hebron of Howard County, 6-3, 6-4. One day earlier in the state semifinals, Tougas advanced courtesy of a 13-11 tie-breaking victory over Viverka Harinarayan of Bel Air after saving a match point to earn his place in the final.
“I felt a huge relief after one of the most craziest and tiring matches I have ever had,” Tougas said to Southern Maryland Newspapers last spring. “I am very proud of the number of our players that could make it to states as they all played with a ton of heart. I would also like to thank my coaches, parents and friends for helping me to do something I could not have done without them.”
“I am very proud of Taiyo,” Huntingtown head coach Amy Trainer said last spring. “He has made history by being a state champion. He has worked extraordinary hard the past four years and couldn’t have ended his senior year any better.”
Northern’s Emma O’Kane and Alex Pinkham captured the 3A girls doubles title by defeating Abby Jackson and Shreya Vallmanalan of Centennial of Howard County, 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.
“It feels great to have won title with Emma,” Pinkham said last spring.
“This whole season was just great to work with Alex,” O’Kane said last spring. “She just moved here this year and I could not have asked for a betters partner. I definitely would have not have made it this far without her.”
Great Mills’ Laura Feckova advanced to the 3A girls singles state final where she was upended by Sania Suchinky of Rockville in Montgomery County, 6-0, 6-1. One day earlier, she defeated Julia Slivka of Tuscarora, 6-0, 6-0 and Shreya Sharma of Bel Air, 6-2, 6-3.
“Watching Laura compete in the state championship match for girls singles was the cherry on top of a great season,” Great Mills head coach Shelby Mullennix said last spring.
Huntingtown sophomore Brody White and senior Sydney Nader lost to Drew Wallach and Kevin Abells of North Hagerstown, 7-6, 6-1, in the 3A boys doubles final. Huntingtown accumulated 52 points, second to Centennial.
“I am so proud of our tennis team,” Trainer said last spring. “Being state finalists is an absolute honor. As a coach I could not ask for a more dedicated group of athletes. These kids worked hard all season and I’m glad it paid off for them in the end.”
Lackey and McDonough (1A) and Calvert (2A) sent players to last spring’s state tournament, but were unable to win any matches.
Aleksander Wonders and Olivia Johnson (McDonough) competed in 1A mixed doubles, Jason Haley (McDonough) was in 1A boys singles and David Glorioso and Luke Lyddane (McDonough) competed in 1A boys doubles. Amari Montgomery (McDonough) and Anna Shinobu (Lackey) were in 1A girls singles. Chad Smialek and Levi Pixton of Calvert competed in 2A boys doubles.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1