Inside the crowded and often noisy La Plata High School gymnasium on Friday and Saturday, numerous wrestlers from Huntingtown, Lackey, North Point and host Warriors were seeking to hone their skills and enhance their reputations during the two-day Warrior duals.
Of the quartet, La Plata, which went 4-4 during its eight matches, proved best as the Warriors toppled the Hurricanes, Chargers and Eagles. Like most of the teams on hand, La Plata was missing several key pieces that head coach John Pankhurst expects back at various points this winter. Nevertheless, the Warriors performance earned top billing among the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference squads on hand.
“We’re dealing with some adversity in the room right now,” Pankhurst said. “Between some of the injuries and sickness, we’re just working at keeping things together. A lot of the younger guys that had a chance to wrestle this weekend stepped up. They showed they can compete and they’re learning by trial and getting thrown into the fire early.”
La Plata wrestlers accumulated 299 team points during the two-day event, good for fifth overall. The Warriors also tallied 31 pins, good for fourth, and 269 match points, which was sixth.
Saturday’s second day of action concluded earlier than expected amid the wave of forfeits and abbreviated matches shortened by the brief war of attrition. La Plata’s Mason Winkler (113 pounds) and Koda DeAtley (126) recorded pins in their matches against North Point and Huntingtown, while Dwayne Thompson (152) recorded a pinfall victory against North Point before being injured in his match with Huntingtown’s Robbie Ireland.
“A lot of our kids were missing today, so it was a chance for the younger kids to get some experience,” Huntingtown head coach Jeff Fowler said. “We’ve got a number of kids that are in their first or second year of wrestling and they’re working hard and learning fast. This weekend was all about getting a lot of the younger kids some experience against some really good teams.”
Huntingtown wrestlers notched 21 pins, seventh best at the duals, scored 209 team points and posted 231 match points.
North Point head coach Willie Leonard also commended his available wrestlers following the Eagles’ final match of the weekend, a 54-27 setback to La Plata. After the Warriors claimed an early 24-0 lead, Jordan Mack (220) prevailed over Micah Harrison, 5-2, then Gavin Phillips (152) ended the match with a first-period pin of Zach Blankenship.
“I thought the weekend was a good learning experience,” said Leonard, whose team was scheduled to face La Plata again on Tuesday evening in a tri-match that also included Thomas Stone. “I thought our guys did a lot of good things. We’ve got 30 kids on the roster and several kids splitting time in some of the weight classes and other kids wrestling up so they can get into matches. We’re just looking to improve with each match.”
North Point wrestlers netted 19 pins, accumulated 212 team points and scored 229 match points. Lackey wrestlers had 14 pins and recorded 189 team points but topped all the SMAC teams at the tournament with 297 match points.
Lackey first-year head coach Brandon Paulin, a Chargers alum and former wrestler at the Indian Head school, liked what he saw from the wrestlers that he had available for the weekend action. Several of his seniors were competing at the Chick-Fil-A Challenge senior all-star football game at North Point, but others, including Jacob Ham (160) and Paris Blake (106) battled through the duals.
“I thought it went well considering that we were missing several seniors,” said Paulin, formerly the head coach at St. Charles. “Jacob and Blake both stepped us for us all weekend, and Kenneth Baker did well at 145 and 152 this weekend. But this weekend was mainly about getting the younger guys a chance to compete and show what they can do moving forward.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1