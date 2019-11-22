Bolstered by a roster that includes nearly two dozen players and one coach from Southern Maryland, the Bowie State University football team will look to continue its perfect campaign Saturday afternoon when the Bulldogs host Carson-Newman University of Tennessee in an NCAA Division II Tournament first round contest.
Bowie State (11-0 overall) is certainly no stranger to success under head coach Damon Wilson as the Bulldogs cruised to their second straight Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship last weekend with a 23-7 victory over Fayetteville State. While Wilson is accustomed to the team’s success, several players from Southern Maryland squads are enjoying a memorable ride.
“I never expected this would ever happen,” said Bowie State sophomore offensive lineman Quinton Bobo, a McDonough High School graduate from White Plains whose favorite NFL player is Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda. “The experience here so far has been amazing. We just won the CIAA championship and now we’re playing for a national championship.”
Bowie State junior Jeffrey Hughes Jr., a St. Charles High School graduate from Waldorf who spent his first two seasons at Bluefield College in Virginia, is pleased to play for the Bulldogs for a number of reasons. As Hughes noted the campus is much closer to home and allows more family and friends to attend games and his former St. Charles head coach, Avery Williams, is the Bulldogs’ defensive line coach.
“This is my first year here, but it’s been great,” said Hughes, who plays various roles for Bowie State on offense and special teams. “We have a lot of great players and great coaches. Plus it’s a lot closer to home and my parents can see me play every home game. It’s been exciting to be part of this team’s success.”
As one of the team’s running backs, Hughes has caught five passes for 91 yards and and he also has three rushing attempts for 56 yards, including a 44-yard run. Hughes has also spent plenty of time on special teams where he sports five kickoff returns for 124 yards. His total of 271 all-purpose yards is eighth best on the Bulldogs squad this fall.
Bowie State freshman defensive back Jordan Carter, a Lackey High School graduate from Bryans Road, is looking forward to this Saturday’s game against Carson-Newman for a bevy of reasons. But his primary focus is helping the defensive unit contain Carson-Newman’s option offense.
“They run an option and that’s something we haven’t seen,” said Carter, who has 32 total tackles and one fumble recovery this season. “So this week we have been busy getting adjusted to stopping that type of offense. I think we’re ready. I came from a program at Lackey that had a lot of success and the culture here is the same. They expect to win. In fact, we just want to go 1-0 every week.”
Wilson noted that Williams has been instrumental in bringing several Southern Maryland Athletic Conference players to Bowie State in recent years and the longtime Bulldogs head coach makes a conscious effort to recruit players from throughout the area for numerous reasons. In all, 19 players from Southern Maryland are listed on the Bulldogs’ 2019 roster with at least one from each county.
“One thing about the SMAC football players is their football IQ is very high,” Wilson said. “Those kids know the game and they’re also very good students. There is a lot of talent throughout SMAC and Bowie State gives them a place to play that’s relatively close to home. A lot of those guys have already made valuable contributions on the field and they’re also a part of our practice squad helping us prepare for big games like this one.”
There are also seven other SMAC players in the Division II playoffs, five of them on Shepherd University (W.Va.) with one each on Kutztown University (Pa.) and Notre Dame College of Ohio.
Seniors Hassan Marshall (Thomas Stone High School from Waldorf), Shaquan Dyson (Leonardtown High School graduate from Leonardtown) and Greg Leonard (Patuxent High School graduate from Lusby) and freshmen Avaughn Holley (McDonough High School graduate from Pomfret) and Nicholas Reynolds (Huntingtown High School graduate from Chesapeake Beach) are on the Shepherd roster. Shepherd (9-2) will be at Indiana of Pennsylvania for a first round contest on Saturday.
Jack Pilkerton, a La Plata High School graduate from La Plata who coincidentally spent one season as a redshirt freshman at Bowie State, is playing his redshirt senior season at Kutztown (10-1), which hosts Tiffin of Ohio in a first round contest on Saturday.
Jayson Wilmer, a Lackey High School graduate from Indian Head, is in his freshman season at Notre Dame of Ohio. Notre Dame (10-1) will host West Chester of Pennsylvania in a first round contest on Saturday.
