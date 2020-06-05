Southern Maryland parks, fields and pools begin to reopen

Through much of the spring, Southern Maryland residents struggled to find ideal places to exercise, even briefly, as parks and schools were closed throughout the area amid the coronavirus pandemic. But last week, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) relaxed restrictions and allowed parks, pools and fields throughout the area.
Pools are hoping to welcome swimmers back as the summer gets into full swing soon.
Hawthorne Country Club in La Plata reopened Monday and is operating at 25 percent capacity and following Maryland Department of Health guidelines, according to posts made on its Facebook page. Smallwood Village in Waldorf is planning to reopen soon with a target date of June 15. In Calvert County, Kings Landing pool in Huntingtown is still temporarily closed, but the park has reopened, while Cove Point pool in Lusby also remains closed.
Hawthorne and Smallwood Village are expected to have teams in the Prince-Mont Swim League, while Kings Landing has already canceled its Prince-Mont season and so did the Cove Point Crocs which compete in the Southern Maryland Swim League.
While pools are starting to open for personal and recreational use, the Prince-Mont Swim League is still considering a full season beginning this month and ending on either July 25 or August 1 with the annual All-Stars meet. Prince-Mont president John Venit has several plans in place to enable swimmers from across the area to have a full or partial season.
“We have plans A through E and they’re still all possible,” Venit said. “It all depends on when some of social distancing guidelines get loosened. We’re going to have some teams that probably won’t join and some kids that won’t swim this summer. We still plan on having a season, but we’ll see.”
Prince-Mont could offer a full slate beginning June 13 and ending with All-Stars on July 25 or start June 20 and end with All-Stars on Aug. 1. It could also offered abbreviated schedules starting June 27 and ending July 25 with All-Stars or start Fourth of July weekend and end with All-Stars on Aug. 1 or begin July 11 and end on Aug. 1 with divisional meets and not have All-Stars.
In regards to baseball and softball, Calvert County Parks and Recreation director Shannon Q. Nazzal noted that summer seasons are handled by outside organizations, while Charles County Recreation, Parks and Tourism spokesman Ashleigh Schofield noted that the spring season was canceled since parks remained closed through June 15 but that fall sports are scheduled to begin on time.
“It would be up to those organizations on if they will be proposing any type of play this summer,” Nazzal said in an email response with Southern Maryland Newspapers. “We are currently working with these groups to review their safety plans for field use if they are submitted. Some groups have applied.”
Much of the trepidation regarding the local Little League seasons was further excelled by the cancellation of the Little League World Series. The summer fixture was an early victim of the pandemic, affecting teams from across the United States and 84 countries around the world. All of the regional qualifying tournaments were also canceled.
“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for the millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen Keener, Little League president and CEO in a news release earlier this spring.
La Plata High School graduate Ryan Calvert, who is heading to NCAA Division I University of North Carolina Wilmington to play baseball, bypassed the chance to play several tournaments this summer with the Canes 18-and-Under squad. Instead of playing games this summer, Calvert will focus on personal workouts before heading to UNC Wilmington.
“Initially I was going to play with the Canes, but I decided to just focus on my workouts,” Calvert said. “Me and my father and my brother, Alex, have been going to the parks and working on my pitches and hitting. I have a workout packet from UNC Wilmington and I need to focus on that this summer. We’ll probably have to report to school a little earlier than normal this year.”
Calvert had also considered playing for the Bethesda Little Train this summer, the feeder team to the Bethesda Big Train in the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League. But in early May, the CRCBL opted to cancel the 2020 season, which was scheduled to begin this evening.
“The safety of our entire participants, is and always will be our paramount concern,” said CRCBL President Brad Rifkin. “Sadly, given the facts with COVID-19, we simply cannot jeopardize the health and safety of those as with the CRCBL as well as the local community we call home.”
St. Mary’s County parks and fields also opened last week, although amid various social distancing guidelines still apply. Residents have been encouraged to get outside and exercise for their health and happiness and reduce stress. In most of the parks that opened in St. Mary’s County, including Cecil Park in Valley Lee, Chaptico Park in Mechanicsville, Dorsey Park in Hollywood and John G. Lancaster Park in Lexington Park have become welcome sites for residents.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1