There is a tradition tennis players from all across Southern Maryland come together for each year during Memorial Day weekend.
“Once again, we had great weather and an interesting mixture of local legends, over-the-hill veterans, talented high school players and family member doubles teams at the Breton Bay Open,” St. Mary’s Ryken head tennis coach Russ Carrington said in his 11th year helping run the event as the tournament director.
At this year’s event, which took place at Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, there were nine different tournament draws and over 40 players competed. The tournament begins each year with first-round matches on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend and concludes with finals being contested two days later.
“Devoting each Memorial Day weekend to this tournament can be a little draining, for the players and the tournament director,” Carrington said. “I appreciate the chance to reconnect with local players and to meet new players though.”
Former tennis players from Northern, Leonardtown, Great Mills and St. Mary’s Ryken high schools competed at this year’s tournament along with former St. Mary’s College of Maryland tennis coaches Tyler Robinson, Wayne Cook and Giac Tran.
“The Breton Bay Open offered a great balance of competitive play and a relaxed atmosphere,” Robinson said.
Robinson played in three different events and was crowned the winner in two.
“I was fortunate to be able to win the men’s open doubles with Mark Wells and mixed open doubles with my mom, Cindy [Robinson],” Tyler Robinson said. “The highlight was playing doubles with my daughter Kylie [Robinson]. This was Kylie’s first tournament and she had a great experience.”
Tyler Robinson and Wells downed Jesse Carrington and Tran 6-2, 6-3 in the final of the men’s open doubles, while Tyler and Cindy Robinson defeated Jesse Carrington and Teena Wettengel, 6-3, 6-3 in the mixed open doubles final.
All three men’s singles draw finals ended in straight sets. John Niswander Sr. won his first Breton Bay Open singles title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in the men’s 4.5 singles tournament over former Great Mills and St. Mary’s College player Robert Bishop.
Scott Ruble defeated Leonardtown assistant tennis coach Tyler Dennis, 6-1, 6-1 in the men’s 4.0 singles final and Charlie Heinze defeated Joseph White, 6-2, 6-1 in a battle of St. Mary’s Ryken tennis players in the men’s 3.5 singles tournament.
Katie O’Toole, an incoming freshman this fall at Great Mills High School, lost a tightly contested battle to Sabra Szczygloski in the women’s singles final.
“Going into my final match, people had told me that Szczygloski, my opponent, was pretty much a tennis legend,” O’Toole said. “Initially, I did not have my heart set on winning after hearing so highly of her, but as the match went on and I began winning points I was growing more determined to win. Each game was a battle at deuce that neither of us wanted to lose.”
Szczygloski won the championship match 6-4, 6-2 to claim the title, but O’Toole has a high school tennis career to look forward to starting next year.
“I was content with my tennis and knew I had played well against a very talented opponent,” O’Toole said. “I look forward to playing Szczygloski again in the future and to participate in the Breton Bay Open as my high school tennis career begins next year.”
Robert Bishop and his younger brother Paul Bishop claimed the men’s B doubles title with a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Wayne Cook and Garrett Cook, while Leonardtown assistant tennis coach Megan Gladwell won the women’s open doubles title with her partner Susan Maier, 6-3 6-4 over Harita Iswara and Alexia Gorman.
Gladwell fell in the final of the mixed B doubles final with her son and former Leonardtown player Trey Gladwell to Charlie Heinze and his mother Diana Heinze by a final score of 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.
“The large number of family doubles teams and their rooting sections has definitely become a feature of the tournament,” Carrington said. “Everyone pitches in with a helping hand when necessary, plus has great sportsmanship. The tournament has its own positive vibe win or lose and that’s what keeps me coming back and all the players I suppose.”
