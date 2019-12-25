For the last two decades, Scott Devine has been an integral part of athletics at St. Mary’s College of Maryland having served as the director of athletics and recreation at the college since 2000.
On Dec. 16, college president Tuajuanda C. Jordan made the announcement that Devine will retire at the end of the 2020 school year.
“I am incredibly grateful for the vision and hard work Scott has put into the St. Mary’s College athletics department,” Jordan said in a Dec. 16 news release. “For 20 years, Scott has poured his heart and soul into the college, overseeing the evolution of the athletics department operation, increasing programs and assembling a menu of truly outstanding D-III facilities.”
On July 1, 2000, Devine was hired at St. Mary’s as the director of athletics and recreation. He has spent 35 years of service in college athletics administration, with five years at NCAA Division I UMass Amherst and 10 years at NCAA Division I Tulane University, before spending the last 20 years at St. Mary's, an NCAA Division III school.
“After two decades serving as director of athletics and recreation at St. Mary's College of Maryland, and 35 years total in college athletics administration, I feel this is the right time for me to step aside and welcome in new leadership, ideas and vision,” Devine said.
In his early years, Devine authored two strategic plans for the college’s athletics and recreation in 2001 and 2006, helped implement a new athletic logo and wordmark, a comprehensive athletic website, the first full menu of publications and launched the Seahawks Association, a formal athletic fundraising group. Recently, he negotiated and executed the first-ever exclusive supplier/apparel agreement with BSN and Under Armour.
“I have been truly fortunate to have worked with so many amazing professionals here on campus, and within the CAC (Capital Athletic Conference) and NCAA,” Devine said.
According to Devine, accomplishing two key initiatives involving matters with athletics in recent months helped him make up his mind that now would be the right time to start a new chapter in his life.
“There were some key initiatives I wanted to accomplish over the last couple of years. One was seeing the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium project through to completion,” Devine said. “A second major item was working to land St. Mary's College of Maryland in a new athletic conference. With both of those very big things happening this fall, there was a sense of accomplishment and a feeling that this is a good time for my wife, Karen, and I to start a new chapter.”
Devine helped lead the membership application process to secure an invitation for St. Mary’s to join the North Eastern Athletic Conference beginning in the fall of 2021.
“Due to strong partnerships and collaborative efforts with the college leadership over the years, we have been able to make great strides in the areas of athletic facilities, personnel, sport sponsorship, operating budget, and most recently, conference affiliation,” Devine said. “Because of the dynamic nature of college athletics and higher education, there will always be challenges to overcome and issues to address, but I believe the next athletic director will be coming into a situation which will allow for success and continued growth."
During his tenure at St. Mary’s, Devine has overseen the staffing evolution and modernization of the athletic department, restructuring the department and increasing full-time positions from 10 in 2000 to 24 in 2019, including ensuring that all head coaching positions are full-time.
“What stands out as I reflect on my career in college athletics are the amazing student-athletes, coaches, staff members and professional colleagues within the NCAA that I have been able to work with and form relationships with,” Devine said. “I feel so fortunate for the overall experience of addressing challenges and celebrating successes through teamwork and collegiality, and not many people get to have a career like that."
Alun Oliver has been around through all of Devine's tenure. The 2004 St. Mary's College graduate and member of the Seahawks' men's soccer team just wrapped up his ninth season this past fall as the program's head coach.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to know Scott for the past 20 years," Oliver said. "I have had the unique experience of interacting with him as a player, assistant coach and now as a head coach, and it's been a wonderful experience for me. His leadership, mentorship and his ability to connect to people is something that I truly appreciate. His trust in his employees and the confidence that he has in each coach empowers us to do our job to the best of our ability.
"Scott is not only a great leader, but he is also a great person as well. He will be missed tremendously in the athletic department and in the St. Mary's College community as well. I wish him and his wife Karen all the best with their next chapter in their lives."
As Devine reflected on some of his fondest memories from the past 20 years, reconnecting with former Seahawks at alumni events stood out among the many memories.
“The NCAA tournament runs of men's basketball, women's lacrosse, women's soccer and men's lacrosse certainly standout as far as team success goes. When I think about the last 20 years, some of the best memories revolve around welcoming our Seahawk athletic alums back to campus when they return for our major alumni events,” Devine said. “When you are at one institution for so long, the chance to reconnect with former student-athletes, and to learn about their careers and their families, is really special. I have been very lucky to have had a lengthy career in higher education that allows for such rewarding relationships and memorable moments.”
Michael Wick, provost and vice president of academic affairs, will lead the effort to identify the new athletic director through a national search in spring 2020.
“I cannot thank President Jordan and Provost Mike Wick enough for their leadership and their support of our operation,” Devine said. “They have been an incredible duo in terms of understanding our department and the role it plays in the overall success of the college. I have worked with so many fantastic coaches and staff members over the years who have all been a part of the growth and evolution of Seahawks athletics.”