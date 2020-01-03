St. Mary’s falls to Gettysburg, Washington and Lee
The St. Mary's College of Maryland men's basketball team (3-9 overall) took on the Gettysburg College Bullets from Pennsyvlania at the Washington and Lee University Holiday Tournament in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 29. The Seahawks were downed by the Bullets, 81-70.
The Bullets captured an early 13-6 lead in the early stages of the contest, but the Seahawks responded with their largest scoring run of the contest, recording eight straight points to take a 14-13 lead with 13 minutes 6 seconds remaining in the first half. Miles Gillette highlighted the scoring streak by netting six points.
St. Mary's held a slim lead for most of the opening half until the Bullets knocked down six unanswered points to even the game at 30 with 1:59 left in the first half. Gettysburg finished the half strong by outscoring St. Mary's 5-2 and the Seahawks headed into halftime trailing the Bullets 35-32.
Trailing 42-36 four minutes into the second half, the Seahawks received four straight points from Gary Grant (a Thomas Stone High School graduate) to cut the Gettysburg lead to 47-45.
Next, Jalen Hayes sunk a three-ball with 8:15 on the clock to dwindle the Bullets’ lead to six. However, Gettysburg continued to answer the Seahawks with scores of their own and St. Mary’s failed to trim the deficit.
In total, Gettysburg drained seven three-pointers in the second half and shot 53.8% from three-point range to prevent the Seahawks from creating a comeback.
Gillette led the Seahawks with his second-highest scoring total of the season by recording 19 points. Hayes followed with 17 points and Grant tallied 16. On the glass, Gillette, Grant and Jack Foley grabbed six rebounds each. Additionally, Foley notched five blocks and Justin Milstead hustled for three steals.
Grant was selected to the all-tournament team, averaging 18.5 points and seven rebounds per game.
The St. Mary's College of Maryland men's basketball team traveled to Washington and Lee University to take on the Generals in the Washington and Lee University Holiday Tournament in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 28. The Seahawks fell to the Generals 79-65 in nonconference action.
St. Mary’s jumped out to an early lead in the first half and took a 12-6 lead over the Generals thanks to back-to-back layups from Gillette and Foley.
Washington and Lee battled back and grabbed a nine-point lead over St. Mary's at the 4:04 mark of the first half. Next, the Seahawks strung together 10 consecutive points and took a 35-34 advantage. Justin Oates, Reggie Rouse and Gillette tallied scores during the run.
With less than a minute remaining, the Generals drained a three-ball and the Seahawks headed into halftime trailing 37-35.
The Generals took control of the contest in the second half with an 11-point scoring run at the 15:23 mark and stretched their advantage to 14 with 12:28 left in the game.
However, the Seahawks continued to compete and recorded 10 straight points to cut the Generals’ lead to 57-53 with 8:59 remaining in regulation. Grant contributed eight points during the run.
Although they trimmed the deficit, the Seahawks couldn't capture the lead and fell 79-65.
Grant led the Seahawks on the offensive end for the fifth consecutive game, recording a team-best 21 points. Gillette followed with 13 points and Justin Milstead finished with 12, respectively.
On the glass, Grant and Foley led the Seahawks with eight rebounds each. On the defensive end, Foley led St. Mary's with four blocks and Phil Newsome led the Seahawks with two steals.
Seahawks lose two in Puerto Rico
The St. Mary's College of Maryland men's basketball team (3-7) concluded their trip to Puerto Rico when they took on the Augsburg University Auggies of Minnesota on Dec. 21 in the Puerto Rico Tournament at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. The Seahawks fell to the Auggies 90-73.
Tied at 5 early in the first half, the Seahawks grabbed the momentum with a seven-point run to take a 12-5 lead. Gillette accounted for four points during the run and Hayes drained a three-ball to cap off the scoring streak.
The Seahawks built their lead to 19-9, but the Auggies battled back and captured a 22-21 advantage with 11 minutes remaining in the first half.
Augsburg built its lead up to 12 points and led St. Mary's 41-29 with 3:37 left in the opening half. The Seahawks edged the Auggies 5-4 for the remainder of the half and headed into the locker rooms trailing 45-34.
Gillette sunk back-to-back layups to start the second half and cut the Augsburg lead to 45-38. St. Mary's trimmed the Augsburg lead to eight, but never threatened the Auggies’ lead for the remainder of the contest.
Grant led the Seahawks on the offensive end with a team-best 26 points. Gillette contributed in multiple facets of the game by finishing with a double-double, recording 17 points and tallying a team-high 10 rebounds. The Seahawks did not have another double-digit scorer in the contest.
On the defensive end, Foley led St. Mary's with two blocks and two steals. Additionally, Tryllian Young hustled for two steals.
The St. Mary's College of Maryland men's basketball team started their holiday break by traveling to Puerto Rico to take on Birmingham Southern College of Alabama in the Puerto Rico Tournament at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. The Seahawks were edged by the Panthers 84-82.
St. Mary's jumped out to a 7-0 lead with a three-ball from Milstead and four points from Grant. Next, the Panthers outscored the Seahawks 9-3 to cut the St. Mary's lead to 10-9. Hayes slowed the Panthers’ momentum when he drained a three-pointer to extend the Seahawks’ lead to 13-9.
The Seahawks and Panthers exchanged blows for most of the first half until Birmingham Southern held a slim 40-39 advantage with 2:43 remaining. However, the Panthers finished the half strong by outscoring St. Mary’s 8-2 and the Seahawks headed into halftime trailing 48-41.
The Seahawks rallied to begin the second half and evened the score at 55 with 15:29 remaining. Foley sunk a layup, drew a foul and drained the ensuing free throw to even the score. Minutes later, St. Mary's grabbed its first lead of the half when Rouse tallied a layup to put the Seahawks up 60-58 at the 10:56 mark of the second half.
St. Mary's held an 88-79 lead with 1:59 remaining and the Panthers cut the lead to one with a layup and made jumper. The Seahawks failed to convert on their next offensive possession and the Panthers drained a three-pointer with nine seconds left to pick up the victory.
Grant had an impressive game with a double-double, leading the Seahawks with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Hayes followed with 13 points, finishing 3 of 4 from beyond the three-point arch.
Young led the Seahawks with three steals, while Milstead collected two. Grant recorded the lone block for the Seahawks.
Grant named player of the week again
The Capital Athletic Conference announced its weekly awards following the seventh week of the 2019-20 men's basketball season on Dec. 23.
Grant, a St. Mary's first-year forward, earned CAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week accolades for the second consecutive week.
Grant led the Seahawks by averaging a double-double on the week, recording 27 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per contest.
The first-year forward led the Seahawks in scoring for back-to-back nights in Puerto Rico in the Puerto Rico Tournament at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, dropping 28 points against Birmingham Southern of Alabama and 26 against Augsburg of Minnesota.
Grant also grabbed 16 rebounds to go along with his 28 points in the game against Birmingham Southern. In addition, Grant totaled two assists, two steals, and one block in a week where the Seahawks finished 0-2.
